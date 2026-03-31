Netflix Now Has One Of The Best Horror Movies Of The 2020s After It Flopped In Theaters
Sometimes, the most surprising thing about a horror movie is how few people saw it when it first came out. For years, some scarefests, slashers and sci-fi horrors only got a second chance because they gained popularity at home on the couch, rather than in theaters. Through this process, they became cult classics, fuelling sequels and beloved remakes that revived horror movies from the brink of extinction in film history. That might be the case for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," the fourth film in the rage-filled franchise that returned with a fierce bite in early 2026, but failed to break skin at the box office, even with everything it had going for it. Now might be the moment it finally gets some long-overdue attention, especially now that it's available on Netflix.
Following the bloody and bonkers entry that was "28 Years Later" and the head-scratching cliffhanger that came with it, "The Bone Temple" was facing an uphill struggle from the get-go. Danny Boyle's return to the franchise in 2025 ended in confusion and outright disappointment, which is why some audiences understandably weren't interested in revisiting the universe that had a divisive revival after 18 years. As a result, the follow-up film suffered, with "The Bone Temple" earning a paltry $58.4 million against a $63 million budget (via Deadline). So why does this overlooked sequel deserve your attention? Well, mainly because it features two of the best performances of the year so far.
Ralph Fiennes and Jack O'Connell deliver god-like performances in The Bone Temple
After bringing terror and a love of Irish dance in "Sinners," former vampire Jack O'Connell somehow manages to manifest an even more monstrous character in this rage-filled world as Sir Jimmy Crystal. Leading a cult-like group of teens across the British Isles, he drags its newest member, Spike (Alfie Williams), into his gang, demanding he perform unspeakable acts lest he suffer them himself.
It's here where O'Connell undoubtedly gives a career-best performance, which is remarkable given how soon it's been since his turn in Ryan Coogler's 16-time Oscar-nominated horror. Here, the former "Ferrari" star is a scheming, heartless tyrant who survives on lies and the misfortune of others. A fractured childhood and a hellish fight for survival have turned him into a tyrant, and yet you can't take your eyes off the madman. However, it's only when he crosses paths with an unrecognizable Ralph Fiennes that this villain starts to buckle.
Originally appearing in "28 Years Later," Fiennes returns once again as a peacemaker in a hostile world as Dr. Kelson, the physician from a forgotten time, who believes there's more to these enraged zombies than you might think. Opposite Sir Jimmy, both characters are unknowingly fighting for Spike's soul in a nightmarish land, which culminates in a chest-pounding sequence wrapped in fire and heavy metal music. That's all before the film dares to go for an almost Marvel-like cliffhanger that you'll be itching to see pay off, but given the film's success levels, we might be at risk of never seeing it.
The Bone Temple needs more love to ensure 28 Years Later gets a final chapter
It's no secret that ever since it was announced, "28 Years Later" was not only being backed by Cillian Murphy as a producer, but the star of the original 2002 horror movie would eventually return in some capacity on screen. That comeback came in the final moments of "The Bone Temple" in a perfectly handled cliffhanger. It was a reveal masterfully handled by director Nia DaCosta, who stuck a button in her exceptional horror outing with the return of Jim (Cillian Murphy). Even before the film was released, Sony Pictures had greenlit a follow-up (via Deadline), but following the movie's reception, there is concern about whether that will hold up.
When asked about the future of the film, Murphy seemed fairly positive about returning to the universe he'd not been a part of since "28 Days Later" in 2000, which is still one of the greatest zombie movies ever. "Hope so!" He told The Times when asked about the project. "I'm ready, anyway." Murphy isn't the only one, either. Since the franchise revival was announced, fans have been itching to see Jim since the ending of the original film. There are almost two decades' worth of questions that a lot of horror-lovers want answered. Maybe, after "The Bone Temple" opens its doors on Netflix, the streaming numbers might assure Sony that they're okay to finally answer them.