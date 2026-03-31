Netflix Now Has One Of The Best Horror Movies Of The 2020s After It Flopped In Theaters

Sometimes, the most surprising thing about a horror movie is how few people saw it when it first came out. For years, some scarefests, slashers and sci-fi horrors only got a second chance because they gained popularity at home on the couch, rather than in theaters. Through this process, they became cult classics, fuelling sequels and beloved remakes that revived horror movies from the brink of extinction in film history. That might be the case for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," the fourth film in the rage-filled franchise that returned with a fierce bite in early 2026, but failed to break skin at the box office, even with everything it had going for it. Now might be the moment it finally gets some long-overdue attention, especially now that it's available on Netflix.

Following the bloody and bonkers entry that was "28 Years Later" and the head-scratching cliffhanger that came with it, "The Bone Temple" was facing an uphill struggle from the get-go. Danny Boyle's return to the franchise in 2025 ended in confusion and outright disappointment, which is why some audiences understandably weren't interested in revisiting the universe that had a divisive revival after 18 years. As a result, the follow-up film suffered, with "The Bone Temple" earning a paltry $58.4 million against a $63 million budget (via Deadline). So why does this overlooked sequel deserve your attention? Well, mainly because it features two of the best performances of the year so far.