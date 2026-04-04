What Those Black Dots Under Your MacBook's Apps Mean

You may have recently purchased your first macOS computer, perhaps the new MacBook Neo that's been turning heads after Apple's release, and you're still learning the ropes of the new operating system. You may be wondering what the black dots that appear only under certain apps in the dock are. Or you may be a more experienced macOS user who hasn't even given the black dots any thought while you've been using a Mac, and you've only recently started to question them.

The explanation is very simple: the black dot is a visual indicator showing that an app is open. The black dot appears when you open the app and disappears when you close it. Apple explains in a support document that simply clicking the red dot in the top left corner of the app, which will show an "X" when you hover over it, will close the app window, but the app itself stays open. Therefore, the black dot that appears under the app serves as a visual reminder that the app is open.

The black dot appears under all the apps you have in your dock that are open, including apps not normally kept in the Dock. The dot will appear on any Mac, including MacBooks and Mac Minis because they run macOS. Importantly, the dots turn white when Dark mode is enabled. While the iPad has a dock that looks like the one you see on Macs, iPadOS will not show black dots under the apps that are open on the tablet.