Jay Leno Has A Lot To Say About Tesla's Newest EV

Leno kicks things off by pointing out that Tesla is trying to come through and "change the culture" of trucking. The TV host points out that almost every company that's produced a truck has stuck to what truckers like, which he points out vehicles like the now discontinued Ford F-150 Lightning kept "manly things," like the style of previous vehicles. Part of that is the actual design of the truck. The slender cab with the driver dead center allows Tesla to make it even thinner towards the top, potentially saving power due to a lack of resistance.

Once Leno finally hops into the front cab, Priestley lets him know that he's one of the first to sit in the updated Semi. However, despite Tesla's current reputation, Leno keeps an open mind about it being an alternative to gas-powered trucks. He even states that he's a fan of the Semi's design.

"Well, I'm a big fan of it," Leno said. "You know, anything that gives you alternatives to what you have is good." He connects it to the ongoing war in Iran, which will begin to impact oil and diesel prices in the coming weeks, with shipping expected to see a price hike too.