Why Ford Discontinued The Electric F-150 (And What It Means For EVs)

Ford Motor Company has officially ended production of the all-electric version of the F-150 Lightning. The company's flagship electric pickup won a bunch of awards over the years since it was first announced in 2021. Motortrend named it the 2023 Truck of the Year, it won the NACTOY award, and was Kelley Blue Book's Top Pick for an electric truck in 2024. But despite all the hubbub, demand has faltered and the model has now been discontinued. Part of the issue is that electric car sales are cooling. Moreover, electric trucks can be some of the least reliable on the market, because they're so new.

The aforementioned issues alone might have been enough to force Ford's hand, but the current administration has also walked back some helpful EV policies. The tax credit was severely limited until recently, when it was canceled outright. Requirements related to fuel economy – which were previously encouraging both consumers and automakers to choose more efficient, sustainable options – have also been relaxed.

Ultimately, Ford has made the decision to end the F-150 Lightning production for good and will shift its EV focus to more compact, affordable varieties. Future F-150 Lightning models will instead be hybrid, focusing on extended-range options versus all-battery.