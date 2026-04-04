This Is The Best New Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Feature For Recording Videos

Smartphone cameras have come a long way in recent years, and there are plenty of things Android phone cameras can do that iPhones can't. However, Samsung is trying to push night mode photography and video recording with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The latest flagship device from the Korean-based company includes a brand new Nightography Video feature, which is essentially Night Mode for Video. It's meant to make recording videos in low-light conditions much easier to do.

This is important because right now Samsung claims that only the S26 Ultra, S26+, and S26 have the new Nightography Video feature. However, most of the previous generations of Galaxy devices, such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, have had excellent Night Modes for photography. So, what exactly makes the S26 so good at it?

The crux of the change ultimately comes down to the S26 lineup including an automatic night mode instead of requiring you to turn it on manually. This means the device and the AI that the camera utilizes will consider the amount of light coming into the camera lenses, and then adjust as it feels it needs to; it takes the guesswork out of whether or not you need to use night mode. Better yet, it prevails across the S26's video recordings, with the new Nightography mode reportedly performing even better than the S25 Ultra with its Auto Night Mode switching on in low-light conditions.