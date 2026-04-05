3 Hard Drive Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Despite the proliferation of SSDs, mechanical hard drives continue to be popular as a cheap and reliable data storage medium and aren't going away anytime soon. Hard drives may, in fact, be becoming more valuable as the pricing of NAND flash chips, which are used in SSDs and flash drives, skyrockets because of massive demand from AI companies. So, hard drives are still as relevant as computing hardware as they were a decade or two ago. You can even use them for different tasks after they have stopped being your primary or secondary storage drives.

However, like any popular tech product, hard drives are not immune to false beliefs that remain popular in the wild and are often treated as truths by not-so-savvy users. Myths such as magnets wiping out a hard disk and formatting the disk can erase all traces of the data still persist among users. Here are some of these hard drive myths that have very little to no basis in truth, and you should stop believing them.