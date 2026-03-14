Can Magnets Actually Damage Hard Drives?
There are many urban legends about computers, and while some might be true, others lack any real foundation. One we've been hearing for decades is the claim that magnets can damage electronics, and more specifically, a computer's hard drive. It's been so widely publicized that some now fear bringing their laptop close to magnets. But it doesn't work that way. For a magnet to actually damage your hard drive, it needs an extremely strong magnetic field like what you might find with an industrial magnet.
The first thing to know is that magnets can only affect hard drives (HDDs), not solid-state drives (SSDs) — it's one reason why SSDs are more reliable than hard drives. That's because HDDs store data on platters coated with magnetic material, unlike SSDs, which use flash memory. Theoretically, bringing a magnet close to a magnetic hard drive could alter those platters, corrupting the data or making it unreadable. So, it's possible, but things ultimately come down to how powerful the magnetic field is. And in day-to-day life, you are unlikely to come across a magnet powerful enough to actually damage the hard drive, whether it's internal or external.
Most household magnets won't affect the drive
From a practical standpoint, magnets found around the house can't really damage a hard drive or even cause data corruption. Whether it's a fridge magnet or ones from speakers or toys, it's very unlikely they will do any harm. Simply put, household magnets don't have a strong enough magnetic field. If they were a problem, the more powerful neodymium magnets inside the drive would have damaged it already.
Hard drives also have metal casings to shield their internal components from external influence. Apart from that, the platters themselves are designed to withstand magnetic interference. So, it's highly unlikely that a simple household magnet will have any impact on the hard drive. On older storage media based on the same concept, like a floppy disk, there was a chance, but modern HDDs are far more resistant to it.
But would some kind of a strong magnet be able to harm the drive? Yes, an industrial magnet or one specifically designed to scramble the data can damage the hard drive. There are degaussers that generate a strong enough magnetic field to completely mess up the magnetic patterns on the platter, rendering them unreadable, and sometimes, unrecoverable.
Thankfully, over the last few years, we have started to move away from magnetic hard drives. Modern laptops usually feature SSDs because they are faster than HDDs and are one of the simplest ways to improve a computer's performance. So, if your laptop is new, you don't even need to worry about this.