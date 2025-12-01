Can Magnets Actually Damage Your Electronics, Or Is It Just A Myth?

If you grew up around some of the earlier models of televisions and computers, you may have received at least one sternly-worded warning to never place a magnet near them. These warnings still persist into the modern day, with the notion of placing a magnet near any electronic device generally considered a bad idea because it could damage the electronics. In actuality, while magnets can be mildly hazardous for some devices, the lion's share of concern is a myth rooted in outdated technology.

The primary worry regarding magnets and electronics is that placing a magnet near a device could shift its components around or erase vital data. This was certainly true at a time when electronics like TVs and hard drives used magnetized components, but in today's world, such components are rarely used, if ever. The technology used in modern devices today is much more resistant to the mild magnetic fields you'd find on a typical consumer-grade magnet, so it's not nearly as much of a concern. That's not to say there's no concern whatsoever, as an extremely powerful magnet could still damage modern electronics, but the odds of the average person owning or even encountering such a magnet are low.