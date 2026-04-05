This Smart Solar Irrigation System On Amazon Can Save You Time And Money
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Finding cool gadgets is what helps us get out of bed in the morning. Well, that and the caffeine — but gadgets still help, too. Whether it's a great gadget for minimalists or something that aims to improve a user's life in some way, we always do our best to hunt a deal down and tell you all about it. This time around, we found a rather useful device for those who enjoy gardening, and it's got some features sure to make horticulturists stop and take notice.
For anyone with a green thumb, the Beday Solar Automatic Drip Irrigation System is an Amazon's Choice item that promises to make sure your leafy friends are staying properly hydrated. Along with promising a simple setup, it also includes different options for charging and power, making it suitable for a variety of weather conditions. Good for indoor or outdoor use, customers on Amazon have left some very nice reviews for this device.
Considering we're always on the lookout for cheap tools from Amazon to add to your DIY collection, this is worth checking out if you're looking to automate and control the amount of water your plants receive. Even if you're new to gardening, this item comes with everything you need to get going, including the system itself, tubing, and more. It's also worth noting that it doesn't require any special tools, and it can overall be pretty useful for those who like automation.
Keep plants hydrated with this automatic irrigation system
With a 4.3-star rating from 540 reviews, the Beday Solar Automatic Drip Irrigation System typically retails for $49.99 on Amazon, though customers should be on the lookout for frequent discounts. Those with Prime may also be able to save extra money on this one, and all customers are able to choose between the black or gray options for color choice. Another cool thing about this one is that it's got some features that can help it properly utilize power as well as your utilities.
Along with delivering a system for automatic watering, this irrigation system can be charged by the sun thanks to its solar capabilities. However, it also features a USB connection (cable included) as an alternate power source. The company promises that this dual-charging design can make the system reliable in winter or cloudy conditions, and it has a system designed to water plants while minimizing the amount of water wasted. With three different options for watering schedules, this includes options to manually water plants, or base it around a timer or humidity.
Looking at Amazon reviews, customers give this one high marks for its easy setup and doing well with keeping plants watered. Customers who travel frequently note that this irrigation system can be rather useful, though some negative reviews do report issues with the device's overall durability. Nonetheless, 82% of customers rate this one 4-stars or higher, and it's a cool gadget actually worth buying on a budget.