10 Cool Gadgets Actually Worth Buying On A Budget
It can be tricky to find a worthwhile gadget that you want to add to your home while you're on a budget. Many of these products can become exceedingly expensive, especially if you're looking for something that has good quality and will last you a while (you might also be on the lookout for retro gadgets on Amazon, too). You don't want to waste your money on something that will stop working a few weeks or months after you get it. Thankfully, we've been able to find several cool gadgets on Amazon that are worth buying, and you can still get them even if you have a limited budget. These will also be good to have, even if you don't have a lot of room in your home.
The items on this list are things that should be valuable in any home. These are quality items that won't break the bank, and none of them go over $100. We'll be covering why we chose these products in our methodology at the end. These are 10 cool gadgets we found that are actually worth buying while you're on a budget.
Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch
For those looking to add an affordable wearable that doesn't break the bank but still looks good and is functional, the Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch might be something you look into buying. It's a smartwatch that you can pick up for $80 from Amazon, where it has a 4.4-star rating from nearly 5,000 customers, and it comes in various colors. We think it's a good brand when it comes to buying a cheap smartwatch. While wearing the smartwatch, you can monitor your daily fitness and sleep, take calls from your phone, and use the built-in GPS and free maps to keep track of where you're going. You can also take it with you in the water, as it is water-resistant up to a depth of 50 meters.
Experts who have tried this smartwatch out for themselves also agree it's a worthwhile option when you're on a budget, especially given that you can use the maps features while offline. Some do warn that the companion application that comes with it can be busy and overwhelming, which could prove problematic, and the health metrics are not the best. Even still, the many features it comes with at a low price make up for it. Customers who have picked it up highly recommend it because of the long battery life, the overall quality of the watch, and how easy it is to use for a smartwatch that has a sleek design and is under $100.
Anker's Soundcore Q20i Hybrid
When you're looking for an affordable pair of headphones, Anker's Soundcore Q20i Hybrid could be the option you go with, especially if you're not too worried about how many features it has. These over-ear headphones are available on Amazon for $44.99, where they have a 4.6-star rating from nearly 55,000 customers. The battery life on them is set to last for 60 hours — 40 if you actively use the noise-canceling feature while you're listening — or you can opt for plugging them in directly to your smartphone or preferred device when the batteries run low. There's also a transparency mode if you want to make sure to hear what's around you. You'll be able to customize how they sound with Soundcore's customized EQ, or you can make use of any of the 22 preset modes. We believe it's one of the better headphones to get if you like listening to audiobooks as an avid reader.
Experts recommend these headphones because they have excellent battery life, solid noise cancellation, and they're comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, although they note the sound quality could be better. Customers, on the other hand, find that these are reliable headphones for anyone who's on a budget. The overall quality is good for a product that's under $50, with decent sound quality, Bluetooth connection, and the ability to customize the sound settings. These won't break the bank if you want to relax or focus in a busy office.
Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse
Gaming is already an expensive hobby, and trying to find any way to save money is always a good idea. A way you can do that is by investing in the Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse, which is available for $35.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.6-star rating from over 70,000 customer reviews. There is a wireless version, but that brings the price up to $89.99; it might not be the first choice for many. The Hero mouse comes with 11 programmable buttons, adjustable weights so you can choose how heavy or light it is while you use it, customizable RGB lights, and you can change the mouse's sensitivity for every activity.
Customers who have picked it up recommend it because of the overall quality, the programmable buttons, and how it feels to use, along with the mouse's adjustable weights and how much value they get from it for the cost. Many continue to use it for several years after they've purchased it. There are a handful of issues to look out for with it, such as some having a problem with a double-clicking issue, and some experts warn that the side grips could be better, but still recommend it for the sensor and the ability to customize the weights. There's a lot to appreciate with this budget-friendly mouse for anyone who casually plays games or is looking for a reliable mouse.
Logitech C920x Pro PC Webcam
When you're on a budget, several electronics become difficult to afford. That shouldn't be the case for an effective, high-quality webcam that you have to use for work, or if you want to try video streaming for yourself. The Logitech C920x HD Pro PC Webcam is a good compromise that you can get for $69.99 on Amazon; it has a 4.6-star rating from 38,000 customers. If you're looking to get it for multiple people in your office, there's a 4-pack available for $279. The webcam streams in 1080p, covers 78 degrees in its field of view, and comes with HD lighting adjustment and autofocus, and it has a built-in microphone if you don't already have one. You can get it working immediately by plugging it into any of your desktop's USB ports.
Experts who have reviewed the Logitech C920x Webcam commend the quality of the camera's autofocus and light correction feature, ensuring the picture has the best quality possible. The customer reviews for this webcam highlight how the picture and webcam quality of this product are, how well it works, how easy it is to use, and how much value they get out of it for its price. It does not come with a privacy shutter if you want to cover the camera while you're using it, but that can be easily adjusted or added yourself.
Ninja Air Fryer (5 QT)
Kitchen appliances can stack up in costs if you're not too careful, but there are solid options available to you, even when you're on a budget. The Ninja 4-in-1 Air Fryer is one you should consider adding to your kitchen. It holds a 5-quart capacity, potentially fitting up to four pounds of French fries inside it, and reaching a maximum heat of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want the smaller version, we do recommend the 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer as one of the best air fryers in 2024. You can get it on Amazon for $89.99, where it has a 4.7-star rating from nearly 100,000 customers who have purchased it. It has a simple, single tray with a handle that you can easily remove from the container and fill with a variety of frozen foods. Beyond air frying, you can also use it to roast, reheat, or dehydrate several other foods, depending on what you'd like to make in your kitchen.
Experts who have tried out this air fryer enjoy it, noting how quickly it cooks the food, the high-quality heating from the device, and how ideal it is for someone with a smaller kitchen. That's a big reason many customers picked it up and also recommend it, along with the taste of the food, how effective it is, and how easy it is to clean. You shouldn't have to spend too much time at your sink cleaning it out.
Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer
Coffee machines are items that can quickly become an expensive item that you regularly use in your kitchen, and you never want to skip out on the quality. If you're looking for a cheaper coffee brewer, many recommend the Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer, available on Amazon for $89.89, where it has a 4.4-star rating from 27,000 customers. You can set it to brew a full pot of coffee, filling 12 cups, with a classic or rich style, depending on how you like it. It also comes with a 24-hour programmable delay, allowing you to set it right before you want to have it, either at the start of your day or somewhere in the middle. Alternatively, you can set it to brew 1 to 4 cups, rather than everything at once.
Some experts recommend it because of how easy it is to use, being able to remove the water reservoir, and being able to turn off the hotplate when the coffee isn't brewing. Many don't enjoy having the coffee pot sitting there when the coffee is already done, causing it to overcook and become bitter. Customers agree on this, especially given the affordable price point for the quality coffee that comes out of it.
Etekcity HR Smart Scale
Scales are a good way to track your weight and make sure you're staying healthy. For those who are looking to get one that offers slightly more than merely displaying your weight, there's the Etekcity HR Smart Scale. It's a product that goes beyond merely showing your weight and syncs with an application on your phone. The application goes so far as to show your muscle mass, body fat, and current heart rate, providing diet and exercise plans and wellness reports based on your goals. There are also different profiles you can have on the scale to sync with the application. It's a gadget that connects to your Wi-Fi, making it easy for you to access your information at any time, and connects to Alexa. You can get it on Amazon for $79.99, where it has a 4.7-star rating with nearly 350,000 customer reviews.
Expert reviewers highly recommend it due to the number of features that come with it, the accuracy of the device, the rechargeable battery, and the customizable display. Customers agree, as they appreciate the scale for how accurate it is in keeping track of their health, how sleek it looks, how easy it is to use, and how much it costs them. A lot is going on with this scale, without it breaking your bank account.
JBL GO 4 Bluetooth Speaker
When it comes to having a Bluetooth speaker with you, the JBL Go 4 is a good choice if you want something easy to carry, without compromising on sound quality. The JBL Go 4 Speaker is small enough to fit in your pocket, capable of connecting to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, and has a battery that can last up to 7 hours, depending on how loud you make it. The device is waterproof and dustproof, meaning you can bring the device with you to the pool or the beach without worrying about damaging it. You can get it for $39.95 on Amazon, where it has a 4.8-star rating from 13,000 customer reviewers, and it comes in multiple colors.
Experts highly recommend the JBL Go 4, as it is lightweight, durable, comes with a loop built into the design to make it easy to carry around, and is affordable. Some do warn that there are not too many EQ custom options while you use the Auracast application, but it shouldn't be a deal breaker for anyone who plans to use the speaker away from their smartphone. Customers who have picked up this item appreciate the device's size, speaker and sound quality, and how easily it connects to multiple devices. There are a handful of reports of poor battery life, though.
8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless Controller
A typical controller from Xbox or PlayStation can run anyone close to $60 to $70, depending on when you purchase it. Rather than going with those, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless Controller might be what you're looking to get. It's available at a lower price on Amazon, where you can get it for $29.99, and it has a 4.5-star rating from over 8,000 customer reviews. As a more affordable option, it works on multiple consoles, like the Xbox and PlayStation, along with a Nintendo Switch 2, or on a desktop. It has a similar button layout to an Xbox model, with additional customizable bumpers, Hall effect joystick and triggers, and a refined D-pad. We think it's a great option if you want a controller for your Steam Deck.
Professionals who have had their hands on the 8Bit detail recommend it due to how the Hall effect thumbsticks and triggers feel while they play, the clicks of the buttons, and having the extra shoulder triggers. You can do a good amount with those shoulder triggers, especially to make it easier to play more complicated games. However, many warn against the feel of the D-pad. When it comes to customers, they appreciate the high-quality feel of the controller, the battery life when using it wirelessly, and the value they get from it, given the price of this product compared to other premium choices.
LEVOIT Air Purifier 200S
Clean air in a home where there are smokers or multiple pets running around can feel like a luxury, especially during cat and dog shedding season. A good way around this is with the use of a purifier, and the Levoit Air Purifier 200S could be a reliable way to make it a reality in your home, without spending too much money. This air purifier has a 3-in-1 filter that works on pollen, pollutants, smoke, dust, and even dander, as it uses 360-degree air intake, refreshing a 140-square-foot room nearly five times every hour. It also comes with smart voice control that connects to Alexa. You can pick it up from Amazon for $68.95, where it has a 4.7-star rating from over 30,000 customer reviews, and we think it's a good item for any homeowner who wants to make their smart home more comfortable.
Despite the smaller size, experts list the Levoit Air Purifier 200S as an excellent item to add to a home at an affordable price. What makes it stand out is how quiet it is while being used, the night light feature, the device's power optimization, and its overall coverage. Customers who have picked it up and left reviews agree that their air quality has greatly improved, it's quiet, easy to set up, and it's effective at removing odors that linger in a home. It's ideal for anyone looking to breathe easier in their home and have a strict budget.
Methodology
When choosing a gadget for this list, we wanted to choose worthwhile products and something a person could use every day. These types of items were picked out as they were both functionally useful and budget-friendly. We wanted to keep all products under $100, ensuring they were affordable for everyone who wanted to add a new device to their home.
After picking out the products we wanted to feature, we examined the professional and customer reviews surrounding them. We used the reviews and firsthand experiences to determine if the product was reliable, useful, fulfilled its purpose, and was worth the amount of money someone paid for it. We wanted to avoid products that a customer felt they could have used their money elsewhere or on a different item. We were also on the lookout for products that could be used in multiple ways, such as the 8BitDo controller being compatible with multiple platforms.