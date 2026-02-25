10 Cool Gadgets Actually Worth Buying On A Budget

For those looking to add an affordable wearable that doesn't break the bank but still looks good and is functional, the Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch might be something you look into buying. It's a smartwatch that you can pick up for $80 from Amazon, where it has a 4.4-star rating from nearly 5,000 customers, and it comes in various colors. We think it's a good brand when it comes to buying a cheap smartwatch. While wearing the smartwatch, you can monitor your daily fitness and sleep, take calls from your phone, and use the built-in GPS and free maps to keep track of where you're going. You can also take it with you in the water, as it is water-resistant up to a depth of 50 meters.

Experts who have tried this smartwatch out for themselves also agree it's a worthwhile option when you're on a budget, especially given that you can use the maps features while offline. Some do warn that the companion application that comes with it can be busy and overwhelming, which could prove problematic, and the health metrics are not the best. Even still, the many features it comes with at a low price make up for it. Customers who have picked it up highly recommend it because of the long battery life, the overall quality of the watch, and how easy it is to use for a smartwatch that has a sleek design and is under $100.