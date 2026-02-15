5 Cool Retro Gadgets From Amazon That Are Actually Useful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, it's more common in homes to have a smart speaker over a radio, a streaming stick instead of a DVD player, and a video doorbell in place of a bell-and-chime doorbell. Yes, smart gadgets have taken over most households, bringing with them a whole new level of convenience and improved quality of life.

But while these fancy modern gadgets are impressive in their own right, there's no denying that retro gadgets still have a certain unexplainable allure. These devices were once household staples and proved incredibly useful in people's day-to-day lives. For instance, cassette players ensured you could play your music anywhere, and film cameras let you practice more thoughtful photography due to their limited number of shots.

Although many retro gadgets have been phased out, there are still a couple ones out there available for purchase — some of which have been refreshed with a modern twist. If you're looking to introduce some retro vibes into your living space, here are five of the practical retro gadgets you can get straight from Amazon.