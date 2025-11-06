5 Cheap Gadgets That Belong In Every Avid Reader's Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For some people, reading can be as simple as grabbing a book from the shelf — or opening one on Kindle — and then curling up in a quiet corner. For others, though, their reading experience wouldn't be complete without some technology. Yes, technology has proven to be quite handy in every other part of the home, so it would make sense to use it even in your reading routine. This can come in the form of iOS or Android apps designed for avid readers. It can also be physical gadgets that upgrade your comfort and enjoyment.
A quick browse online and you'll find a whole range of reading accessories that fit the bill, from lighting solutions to text magnifiers. They're all easy to use, and the best part is that they're easy on the wallet too. To give you an idea, here are five cheap but useful gadgets every avid reader should consider getting for their reading sessions.
DATAFY Remote Control Page Turner
While e-readers are generally lightweight, holding one for hours on end can get tiring real quick. It would be much more convenient if you could just prop your e-reader up a few feet away as if you're watching a TV and then control it remotely. Well, you can actually achieve such a setup with a gadget like the DATAFY Remote Control Page Turner.
This under $20 page turner is quite straightforward. Simply pair the screen sensor clip with the remote control and install the clip right where you typically tap to turn the page. Once the clip is secured, press the remote, and you're ready to start reading. The page turner works within a maximum range of 33 feet (10 meters) and is compatible with several popular devices that use capacitive screens — a.k.a. the displays that react to the touch of a finger. These devices include Kindle Paperwhite and Oasis, Kobo, iPad, Android tablet, and even Android phone with a Kindle-like display. Just make sure the device is 0.45 inch thick or less. Since the page turner runs on battery power, it will only last for roughly three hours of active use or at least a couple of months on standby. You can then recharge it with any USB-C adapter.
Besides flipping pages on your e-reader, the DATAFY Remote Control Page Turner doubles as a camera remote control for smartphones too. It can snap a picture or start a video recording of you from a distance. Just clip it to where the camera shutter is.
MagniPros Page Magnifier
Probably one of the biggest draws of e-readers is the option to change the font size to make reading more comfortable. Unfortunately, physical books, newspapers, or magazines don't offer such flexibility. If you prefer the reading experience on traditional printed materials, though, the MagniPros Page Magnifier can come in handy.
Available for under $25 on Amazon, this page magnifier can enlarge the text by five times to help you read better. It uses an anti-glare lens for magnification and 24 LED lights around the lens for illumination. You can change the lights to one of three modes: cool white (12 LEDs on), warm white (12 LEDs on), and combo (all 24 LEDs on), depending on how bright you want it to be. Each mode supports dimming for added control. Just press the button to switch modes, or long press to dim the lights.
On top of the light features, the MagniPros Page Magnifier is designed with an adjustable stand for hands-free use. The stand itself can be bent from 0 to 90 degrees, while the magnifier can be rotated from 0 to 360 degrees. If this setup is too bulky for you and you just want to hold the magnifier with your hand, you can detach or collapse the stand. Power-wise, the magnifier just requires three AAA batteries, so they should be easy to replace.
Aside from reading, the MagniPros Magnifier can also help you with other hobbies that require detailed work, like sewing, diamond painting, and tiny model building.
Gritin 9 LED Rechargeable Book Light
Reading a physical book after dark isn't a problem if you sleep alone. But if you share the room with someone else, you'll usually end up using your phone's flashlight and getting tired from holding it up all night long. In this case, what you need is a light specifically designed for reading. One affordable option is the Gritin 9 LED Rechargeable Book Light, a highly-rated reading accessory you can get from Amazon.
This Gritin Book Light is a wireless clip-on light with nine LEDs. Weighing only 2.22 oz, it's lightweight enough to snap onto the top of any book or e-reader up to 1.18 inches thick. It can also stand on its own since the clip has a flat base, handy for when you want to use it as a desk light instead.
The book light is built with several convenient features to fit your needs. For one, it includes a 360-degree flexible gooseneck that lets you aim the light wherever you need it. The light offers some typical customization features like dimming and color modes too. You can adjust the brightness from 10% (15 lumens) to 100% (75 lumens) and pick from three color modes: warm, cool white, and mixed color.
In terms of runtime, the book light lasts a maximum of 80 hours at 10% brightness, thanks to its built-in 1,000mAh battery. However, this big battery means it takes a bit longer to charge, requiring around 2.5 hours to reach 100% via USB-C.
Glocusent Book Light
Clip-on lights as reading lights are generally okay, but they aren't always the best option for everybody. This is especially true if you have a thick book that's too big for the clip, or a clip-on light so heavy it wrinkles, or worse rips, the page. Since the light attaches to the book itself, you also have to move it every time you turn a page, which can be more of a hassle than a convenience. A nifty alternative to clip-on lights for reading is a neck light like the Glocusent Book Light.
Sitting comfortably around your neck, this 4.8-oz book light works like any other personal lighting solution. It comes with a narrow 90-degree beam angle, six brightness levels, and three color options — yellow, warm white, and cool white. But unlike other lights with one-button controls, the Glocusent Book Light includes two — one for brightness and another for modes. These buttons are placed on each side of the neck light for quick access.
One feature this neck light shares with clip-on lights is the flexible gooseneck. It bends far enough to allow you to twist it into a compact loop. This way, it takes up less space in your bag when traveling. Similar to the Gritin Book Light, the Glocusent Neck Light is equipped with a 1,000mAh battery that delivers up to 80 hours of runtime and charges via USB-C. It's relatively more expensive at $29.99 on Amazon, though.
Soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
There are people who read books, and there are people who listen to them. If you're part of the second group, then one gadget you should definitely have at home is a pair of active noise cancelling (ANC) headphones. ANC headphones are a godsend for audiobook listeners as they reduce the distracting background noises, and in turn, make the narration clearer and easier to follow. For budget-conscious audiobook lovers, the Soundcore by Anker Q20i is a solid choice.
Costing $70, the Soundcore Q20i features hybrid ANC technology. This means it uses four mics — a pair inside and a pair outside — to block out up to 90% of ambient noise. The headphones are also built with 40mm dynamic drivers that can produce clean and natural voices for your audiobooks.
Besides delivering high-quality performance, the headphones' hardware is designed for comfort too. It comes with memory foam cushions and multi-angle rotating ear cups to make the gear more comfortable to wear when listening to hours-long audiobooks. Speaking of hours-long, the Soundcore Q20i has a battery life of up to 40 hours with ANC on. If you're listening at home where noise is minimal, you can even use the headphones for a maximum of 60 hours without ANC. Charging is convenient, as well. The headphones support fast charging, and just a five-minute topup can last you four more hours.
Like many other headphones, the Soundcore Q20i has a companion app, which is mainly for control. But you can also use it to play some white noise, perfect for when you're on Kindle or are reading a physical book.