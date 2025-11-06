5 Cheap Gadgets That Belong In Every Avid Reader's Home

While e-readers are generally lightweight, holding one for hours on end can get tiring real quick. It would be much more convenient if you could just prop your e-reader up a few feet away as if you're watching a TV and then control it remotely. Well, you can actually achieve such a setup with a gadget like the DATAFY Remote Control Page Turner.

This under $20 page turner is quite straightforward. Simply pair the screen sensor clip with the remote control and install the clip right where you typically tap to turn the page. Once the clip is secured, press the remote, and you're ready to start reading. The page turner works within a maximum range of 33 feet (10 meters) and is compatible with several popular devices that use capacitive screens — a.k.a. the displays that react to the touch of a finger. These devices include Kindle Paperwhite and Oasis, Kobo, iPad, Android tablet, and even Android phone with a Kindle-like display. Just make sure the device is 0.45 inch thick or less. Since the page turner runs on battery power, it will only last for roughly three hours of active use or at least a couple of months on standby. You can then recharge it with any USB-C adapter.

Besides flipping pages on your e-reader, the DATAFY Remote Control Page Turner doubles as a camera remote control for smartphones too. It can snap a picture or start a video recording of you from a distance. Just clip it to where the camera shutter is.