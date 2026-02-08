The 5 Best Controller Options For Your Steam Deck

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The primary purpose of a Steam Deck is to be a gaming PC you can carry around, hence its built-in controls. However, if the controls don't meet your needs for whatever reason, or you want to play games while the Steam Deck is docked, you'll want a separate controller. The good news is that most major controller brands like Xbox, 8BitDo, and GuliKit are just as compatible with the Steam Deck as they would be with a regular gaming PC.

Valve offers its own gaming accessories, such as the new version of the Steam Controller that's releasing alongside the Steam Machine. However, thanks to its inherent flexibility as a gaming platform, backed by built-in compatibilities from SteamOS, the Steam Deck can connect to most current-gen controllers, either wirelessly through Bluetooth or wired via USB ports on its dock. This means you have your choice of a wide variety of different controllers, covering a massive range of features and price ranges, to meet your gaming needs.

All of the following controllers are readily available for purchase on Amazon and have a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars.