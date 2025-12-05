5 Small Smart Home Upgrades That Instantly Make Your Home More Comfortable

Most of us make extensive use of our phones and other devices throughout the day. A handy way to charge them can make life a lot more comfortable, and that's precisely why you need this wall charger with retractable cords. It comes with built-in Lightning and USB-C type cables that you can simply extend and plug into your phone. When done, the cables neatly retract back into the wall charger to prevent a tangle of cords in your living space. It can provide up to 40W fast charging capability for the latest iPhones, iPads, and even laptops.

Moreover, it also comes with a USB and USB-C port so that you can plug in your own cables as needed. This means you can charge up to 4 devices simultaneously. Priced at $29.99, this wall charger is like an overlooked smart home accessory you should be using. It acts as a little upgrade to your regular chargers that will add a lot more convenience to your life. You can get several for your living room, office space, and other areas so that you never have to be too far away from a charger when you need it. With an overall rating of 4.3/5, this charger has pleased over 1,000 buyers who've shared that it's a great little gadget with fast charging capabilities.