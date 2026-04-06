Your iPhone Can Track A Flight Through iMessage - Here's How

There are plenty of essential iPhone apps for frequent flyers, from those that help users navigate their destinations to apps that help travelers save money. Some also allow users to track their flights. While flight tracking apps are undoubtedly convenient, for iPhone and iPad users, they may be unnecessary. That's because it's already possible to track a fight via the native Messages (or iMessage) app and Spotlight Search feature on iOS and macOS devices. To do so, using an iPhone or iPad, a user simply needs to receive a message with the flight number (ideally with the airline) included.

They can then press and hold the number (it should be underlined) to call up real-time information about a flight's progress. Tapping Preview Flight brings up additional relevant information, such as departure and arrival time. The Spotlight Search function on these Apple devices offers another easy way to track flights. Users can enter a flight's number into the search bar to display basic departure and arrival info. Additional details are available by tapping an information card.