Your iPhone Can Track A Flight Through iMessage - Here's How
There are plenty of essential iPhone apps for frequent flyers, from those that help users navigate their destinations to apps that help travelers save money. Some also allow users to track their flights. While flight tracking apps are undoubtedly convenient, for iPhone and iPad users, they may be unnecessary. That's because it's already possible to track a fight via the native Messages (or iMessage) app and Spotlight Search feature on iOS and macOS devices. To do so, using an iPhone or iPad, a user simply needs to receive a message with the flight number (ideally with the airline) included.
They can then press and hold the number (it should be underlined) to call up real-time information about a flight's progress. Tapping Preview Flight brings up additional relevant information, such as departure and arrival time. The Spotlight Search function on these Apple devices offers another easy way to track flights. Users can enter a flight's number into the search bar to display basic departure and arrival info. Additional details are available by tapping an information card.
How to track flights on a Mac
It's also possible to track your flight using a macOS device without installing a separate app. As with iPhones and iPads, Mac laptops offer the Spotlight Search feature, which can be accessed by clicking on the magnifying glass in the top menu bar or pressing Command and the Spacebar simultaneously. Enter your flight number and the search will bring up the same information an iPhone would display.
For some, that might be enough to satisfy their flight tracking needs. However, others might prefer the advanced features that an app like Flighty for iOS offers. Flighty does require a subscription for its best features, but a frequent flyer might decide the benefits justify the cost. For example, with a recent upgrade, Flighty now offers users more information about the causes behind their flight delays. If you were to test out the free Apple flight tracking trick and decide it doesn't offer all the information you seek, there is always the option of upgrading to an app devoted to tracking flights.