This New Hybrid Engine Concept Is A Huge Leap Forward In Fuel Efficiency

The average passenger vehicle emits 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, and while emissions for hybrids are harder to calculate, they and EVs are the answer to cutting down on overall emissions and, hopefully, general reliance on fossil fuels. However, EVs aren't quite as reliable as their ICE counterparts, plus there's genuine concern about their range and the ability to find a viable charging station, as EV infrastructure is still sparse in some locations. That may be about to change, thanks to a Horse Powertrain's H12 Concept hybrid engine.

The U.K. firm has purportedly created an innovative hybrid engine concept that uses 100% renewable fuel while still boosting mileage by as much as 40%. With a compression ratio of 17:1 and a 44.2% peak brake thermal efficiency, the H12 Concept Engine achieves about 71 miles per gallon (3.3 kilometers per liter). The team believes that if this engine were to be used commonly, it could cut emissions waste by up to 1.77 tons per car per year. Of course, that's not exclusively because of an improved engine design but also the type of fuel used, which was a renewable gasoline made from organic waste and cooking oils.

The organic fuel, called Nexa-95, is produced by Repsol and is already being sold in two different regions in Spain as a high-quality and usable 95-octane product. The joint venture between Horse Powertrain and Repsol is still technically a work in progress, though. They have plans to reveal a working demonstration vehicle in the near future.