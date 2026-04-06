5 Ways You Can Actually Improve Your Nintendo Switch 2's Battery Life

There are several ways you might be killing your Nintendo Switch 2 battery life while using the console, but there are some solutions for that. The Switch 2 is a huge evolution from its predecessor, coming with much more powerful hardware and upgrades to the screen, which now supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. However, those upgrades also come with trade-offs in battery life when in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch 2 also got a battery upgrade, with a 5,220 mAh version, which is a bit higher than the 4,310 mAh that was present on the Switch 1. However, while playing, it ends up having less screen time overall, thanks to the powerful hardware and demanding games. So titles like "Cyberpunk 2077" drain the battery even faster.

If you are far from a power outlet, there is a chance you might need to abruptly pause your gameplay because your console's battery runs out. The good news is that there are some habits that can help it last longer, allowing you to play for more time and enjoy a bit more of its handheld appeal.