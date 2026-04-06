This Cool New Gadget Turns Your Old Watch Into A Smartwatch For Half The Price

The Heir weighs 5 grams, has a diameter of 30 mm, and a thickness of 3 mm. That makes it suitable for most conventional watches with a minimum diameter of 34 mm that has a flat or slightly curved back. The gadget attaches to the back of analog watches via microsuction rather than magnets. This lets you easily remove the Heir from one watch for another watch in your collection or for charging.

The device offers 42 hours of battery life, according to the official product pages. The Heir can be recharged wirelessly with a proprietary dock, similar to how the Apple Watch recharges. The gadget is splash-proof, which makes it good for tracking daily activity, and wearing it in rainy conditions. But the company says the tracker isn't designed for swimming. However, users should not shower with the Heir still attached to their watch.

The Heir doesn't offer a display of any sort, given that it's hidden out of sight when in use, sitting between your wrist and watch. To access the health information it gathers, you'll need to install the companion app on your iPhone or Android phone, which needs to be paired to the Heir over Bluetooth. The Ganance app will track activity parameters (steps, distance, calories, and active minutes), but it doesn't offer heart rate tracking, which may be a core smartwatch feature for many users. The health data is synced with Apple Health or Health Connect. Ganance also says that all health data is encrypted and stored securely. In addition to health tracking, the Heir offers support for notifications. The device will vibrate when the phone receives calls and messages.