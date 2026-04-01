The White House Launched Its Own App With A Glaring Privacy Issue

If you want to stay up-to-date with the inner workings of the current administration, they've opened an official channel just for you — the new White House app promises to deliver "unparalleled" access to the Trump Administration. It's described as a "powerful" experience providing a direct line to the White House, allowing Americans to receive breaking alerts, watch live streams of briefings, and access a "dynamic media library." You can also purportedly send your feedback right to the administration, no middle man involved. It sounds a lot like the White House website with promises of a "golden age" returning. There's one major problem — or a few of them, rather — and they all tie into how the app collects user data.

As noted by Mashable, the app requests permission to access sensitive information, including location data and network connections. If all permissions are granted, it can access biometrics, modify or delete contents of shared storage, prevent your phone from sleeping, receive data from the internet, and more.

Now, some actions sound common, like the boilerplate "receiving data from the internet" permission, which most apps request if they're not offline. Location data is another example — many mobile apps collect your private data and location information. But the White House app can access both your approximate location as well as your precise GPS location, and one user who decompiled the app reports that it's doing this about every 4.5 minutes while sending the information to a third-party server. The recipient is OneSignal, a company that delivers mobile push notifications through location-based campaigns. However, that's not the only privacy issue with the new app.