There Are Secret Traffic Cameras Hidden In Places You'd Never Expect

When driving, you might be used to seeing traffic cameras like those atop lights and understand you are being watched. However, there is actually a hidden network of cameras across the United States that you may never know you have passed. This network is managed by the U.S. Border Patrol, though they have expanded beyond their traditional jurisdiction. These cameras are hidden inside traffic cones, meters for electrical posts, and more.

These cameras' usage extends beyond just watching for suspicious activity. They are equipped with license plate readers, and they have built a database of each car's specific travel routines. With the Border Patrol budget now increasing to billions of dollars, artificial intelligence (AI) is being implemented to facilitate tracking vehicles and flagging for anything the system deems could be out of the ordinary. Known locations for these cameras include Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and even the Michigan-Indiana border.

There has been a great effort made to keep the locations of these cameras secret, even within the confines of the court system and official police reports. However, there have been mounting cases of people getting pulled over after being tracked by these cameras, and thus, there is rising backlash against what is being referred to as a tool for mass surveillance.