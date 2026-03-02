Those Little Cameras On Top Of Traffic Lights Aren't All For Catching Red-Light Runners

While we may be used to seeing cameras on top of traffic lights at major intersections, they're used for more than simply watching out for red-light runners. In fact, there are two main types of traffic light cameras, both with their own purpose in managing city operations.

One type of traffic light camera is the traffic sensor. These systems can go beyond just a simple camera, often integrating technology like infrared sensors and inductive loops that are within the pavement itself. The purpose of these is for traffic control and monitoring. They observe how congested the roads are and optimize the traffic lights accordingly. They are also useful for collecting traffic data to aid in city planning, such as finding areas where a new lane is needed. Keeping the flow of traffic smooth at busy intersections is an important part of city planning, especially amid calls to add a fourth traffic light for robotaxis. Traffic sensors can also be helpful for investigating vehicle accidents and other criminal activity if used as a surveillance system.

Some of the cameras you see on top of traffic lights are indeed used for traffic enforcement. These get activated when someone runs a red light, capturing the car's actions and license plate information by video or photograph. They aren't necessarily installed at all intersections, however, as these cameras usually focus on busy areas or around schools and hospitals.