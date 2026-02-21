5 Uncomfortable Truths About Using Ring Cameras

One of Ring's more advanced features is called Familiar Faces, an AI-powered facial-recognition system that allows your camera to gradually attune to the faces of consistent visitors. When a familiar visitor like a friend or family member is recognized by your Ring camera, you receive a notification on your paired smartphone that they're at the door — and their name, if you choose to register it.

Of course, to facilitate this, everyone who visits your home is automatically being subjected to biometric scanning processes, which not everyone is comfortable with. Granted, you need to opt into Familiar Faces to use it, but anyone visiting you is not given any choice, which presents some understandable ethical concerns. Additionally, this biometric data can be stored by Amazon for up to 180 days from when it's initially gathered, with the only silver lining being that Amazon told EFF it does not use this data to train its algorithms.

As this system is AI-powered, it is naturally fallible. There have been incidents in recent years where AI-powered cameras have incorrectly identified individuals as someone completely different, which has led to wrongful accusations and incarcerations.