Can ICE Track Your Car? Here's The Terrifying Digital Reality
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has been on an arrest spree, with over 60,000 suspected illegal immigrants in detention in November 2025, according to data from TracReports. Over 70% of those have no criminal record. With this type of activity driving a lot of controversy surrounding ICE's actions, finding out the agency is now digitally tracking people's cars is yet more alarming news.
ICE is using an app powered by a collaboration between Motorola Solutions and Thomson Reuters, as reported by 404Media. This app allows ICE to scan license plates and then see from databases where the vehicle has gone. Over time, this can create a pattern to suggest where someone works and lives, who they associate with, and more. This effort goes beyond simply tracking the vehicle. It can be combined with access to personal information, plus it allows for face scanning. It can track cars that are often around a suspected target's car, and begin tracking them, as well. Yes, that includes coworkers, neighbors, or even someone who just happens to share a similar route.
This brings to mind when criminals use AirTags to track someone's car – except this time it's a federal agency with the stated purpose of removing illegal immigrants from the country. Not everyone agrees with the legality of this app, and even those in the U.S. legally are still fearful for their future.
The details of ICE's car tracking app
The Trump administration has sought to expand ICE's efforts and its budget at a time when federal cuts are impacting schools, national parks, and government agencies, causing for instance many NASA workers to leave their roles. ICE raids have created a climate of fear, not just for those who are in the country illegally but also for those who arrived legally, and who now fear they will be arrested all the same. This app is another part of this effort by ICE.
The app allows ICE officers to scan license plates. Those plates become part of a database the agency has access to so it can learn more about the driver. This app is called Mobile Companion. It makes use of Motorola's network of cameras around the country that scan license plates. Such cameras can also be mounted to an ICE officer's vehicle. Data broker Thomson Reuters also has a hand in it, selling personal data to organizations including ICE for millions of dollars.
This app is meant to be used in real time, meaning ICE officers can scan vehicles on the go and even get alerts when a vehicle it deems suspicious is detected. Along with the license plate scan, ICE can get access to a multitude of personal information about the car owner. This includes medical records, marriages, voter registration, credit history, and more. None of this requires having a prior search warrant to access.
Why this car tracking by ICE is concerning
Many people feel this app and these tracking efforts by ICE infringe on people's privacy — not just illegal immigrants, but also those who came to the U.S. legally, and citizens born in the country. This app can allow ICE to track anyone suspected to be associated with an illegal immigrant. That means those who work in the same office complex, who live in the same neighborhood, or who visit similar places around their hometown can be targeted for investigation.
This app also opens up a door for its future usage by agencies outside of ICE. It has left some to question at what point this technology will be turned away from suspected illegal immigrants and to other groups in the U.S. The fears seem well founded, as this is not the first time ICE's moves have raised questions of legality. The San Francisco Standard reported that law enforcement officers in San Francisco have allowed out-of-state police to access vehicle data on behalf of ICE.
ICE also has a $2 million contract with an Israeli mobile spyware developer that can access someone's phone remotely –- and it's not the kind of spyware you can remove. Though the Biden administration had the contract under pause to ensure human rights were protected, the Trump administration has given it the green light. It is certainly a difficult time for immigrants in America fearing an arrest by ICE. With this new digital tracking technology, though, it seems everyone can be a little on edge.