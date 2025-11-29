Can ICE Track Your Car? Here's The Terrifying Digital Reality

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has been on an arrest spree, with over 60,000 suspected illegal immigrants in detention in November 2025, according to data from TracReports. Over 70% of those have no criminal record. With this type of activity driving a lot of controversy surrounding ICE's actions, finding out the agency is now digitally tracking people's cars is yet more alarming news.

ICE is using an app powered by a collaboration between Motorola Solutions and Thomson Reuters, as reported by 404Media. This app allows ICE to scan license plates and then see from databases where the vehicle has gone. Over time, this can create a pattern to suggest where someone works and lives, who they associate with, and more. This effort goes beyond simply tracking the vehicle. It can be combined with access to personal information, plus it allows for face scanning. It can track cars that are often around a suspected target's car, and begin tracking them, as well. Yes, that includes coworkers, neighbors, or even someone who just happens to share a similar route.

This brings to mind when criminals use AirTags to track someone's car – except this time it's a federal agency with the stated purpose of removing illegal immigrants from the country. Not everyone agrees with the legality of this app, and even those in the U.S. legally are still fearful for their future.