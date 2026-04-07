The Future Of Computer Chips Is Doing More Than Replacing Electricity

Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days, becoming unavoidable even for those who have no interest in it and people who don't want AI on their devices. No matter how you feel about the technology, two things are undeniable: AI has led to a chip shortage that continues to drive up tech prices, and it is incredibly bad for the environment. The latter is a result of the processing power AI requires. AI data centers consume a huge amount of electricity and water to the point that simply being polite to chatbots has cost ChatGPT tens of millions of dollars.

One new development has the potential to improve AI's energy efficiency, though: photonic chips. Unlike the current chips, which are powered by electrons, photonic chips use photons (particles of light) for computing. In other words, they perform AI calculations using light instead of electricity, consuming fewer natural resources.

Photonic chips aren't just better for the environment; they're also more powerful, working even faster than existing GPUs. As our increasingly online and AI-powered lives cause data centers to use more energy, photonic chips could lessen the technology's negative impact on the environment while also being an overall improvement.