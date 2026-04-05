Here's How Speakers Make Multiple Sounds At Once

A speaker is kind of like an inversion of the human ear. Rather than receiving sound vibrations, the speaker itself vibrates using a magnetic coil, blasting sound waves out and vibrating the air in front of it. The speaker is just moving the air in front of it at a particular frequency, which your ears can pick up.

In the same way that your ear simplifies sounds, so too does a speaker. Every instrument in a song produces its own unique waveform, which a speaker unites into a single, unified waveform of immense complexity. For example, if you played the sounds of a guitar and a piano over each other, the speaker would create a unified wave, matching the points where their soundwaves are identical, while leaving the disparate portions still audible. This is why you can still pick out the individual instruments of a song if you listen carefully.

The human ear can parse sound frequencies between 20 and 20,000 Hz, so even if the overall waveform is complex, as long as it's within that range, you can hear it. Theoretically speaking, if you could produce a completely identical soundwave to the one your speaker is producing, it would sound exactly the same, even if it's coming from a different source. A speaker doesn't "make" music or sound; they just relay it in a simplified manner. Of course, wireless audiophile-grade speakers are able to perform that relay without sacrificing portions of the soundwave, while a cheap pair of headphones may sound blurred or muffled.