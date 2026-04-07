5 Species We Thought Were Extinct But Were Rediscovered

On one of the final days of 1938, a fishing trawler off the coast of South Africa reeled in a massive creature unlike anything the crew had seen before. It was nearly five feet in length, and its fins stuck out on a series of bizarre, leg-like appendages. Local biologists Marjorie Courtenay-Latimer and J.L.B. Smith subsequently identified the fish as a coelacanth, which was shocking to say the least, because coelacanths were supposed to have gone extinct 70 million years before.

Up until that fateful fishing trip, the only evidence of coelacanths had been in fossil records, but it turns out they had survived all along, and human scientists just hadn't found one. The coelacanth is perhaps the most famous example of Lazarus taxa – animals and other organisms that were at one point declared extinct, but were later rediscovered alive. The term comes from the biblical character of Lazarus, who was said to have been raised from the dead by Jesus.

Many organisms appear to have vanished from the face of the Earth before later reappearing. In just the past year, scientists rediscovered the night parrot and the Behningia baei mayfly amongst other supposedly extinct species. The reason for this phenomenon is simple: human beings have only observed a fraction of the planet, leaving huge gaps in our fossil records and our knowledge of extant organisms. Each time a Lazarus taxon is discovered, it helps to close those gaps, and the following five finds are among the most exciting.