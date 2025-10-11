How Scientists Rediscovered This Rare And Elusive Bird That We Thought Was Extinct For 100 Years

The night parrot is a beautiful green and yellow bird native to Australia. These birds are nocturnal, nesting on the ground and favoring desert environments. The night parrot is extremely lightweight and small, and it hides during the day in foliage. It is known by its scientific name Pezoporus occidentalis, and by its Manyjilyjarra — an Aboriginal language – name, ngarrijirri.

The bird has been thought to be extinct for the last 100 years. No one has seen it. Though this bird is known to be difficult to spot and prone to hiding, with so many decades passing without a sighting, it was thought the night parrot might be gone forever. However, new research has proven that this special species of native Australian wildlife is still alive. This is also not the only recent resurgence of a nearly extinct rare bird, as one in Britain has made a comeback.

A team of seven researchers set out to see if the night parrot truly was extinct from a specific region in Western Australia. Across a three-year timespan, the research team employed audio, video, and other analytical strategies to discover if the bird was still alive. They were able to successfully find the species still living in the area. The findings were published in the Wildlife Research titled "Potential threats and habitat of the night parrot on the Ngururrpa Indigenous Protected Area." Though this is a find to celebrate, there are still major threats to the night parrot's future.