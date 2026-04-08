China's Battery Breakthrough Packs More Energy Into The Same Size

A breakthrough in China could open the road for EVs to have greater range and overall promote electrification in numerous industries. After decades of research trying to develop a lithium-metal battery, researchers at Nankai University redesigned the electrolyte system in lithium batteries to remove a critical bottleneck. Electrolytes in such a battery help lithium ions move. As the ions shuttle between electrodes, they enable the battery to charge and discharge. Traditional electrolytes can slow charge transfer, but the redesign improves that by weakening how tightly lithium ions are held, allowing for cleaner interactions with the electrodes.

The breakthrough is possible because of one main change. Lithium-ion batteries put the lithium inside a host material, usually graphite, but these scientists ditched the graphite anode and replaced it with lithium metal. The change can reduce thickness and increase overall battery capacity. The proposed lithium-metal batteries will use fewer electrolytes, which is important because electrolytes don't store energy. Without it, the battery can hold more energy per pound. Electrolytes also thicken in low temperatures, causing ion movement to slow.

The new design maintains low viscosity and ionic conductivity, even in extreme cold. Scientists have struggled to make lithium-metal batteries work before because of dendrites, which are needle-like growths that can pierce the barrier between electrodes and short-circuit the battery. Dendrites form during charging, when lithium builds up unevenly on the anode during a process called plating. The redesign keeps the plating smooth, meaning dendrites are less likely to form.