Why Apple TV's Sci-Fi Epic For All Mankind Uses A Modified NASA Logo

"For All Mankind" has garnered quite a bit of praise since its arrival on Apple TV in 2019, and is considered one of the best alternate history TV shows you can stream right now. However, if you've watched the show, you might have noticed an interesting design detail. While "For All Mankind" includes plenty of fabricated science fiction assets, it also includes the NASA logo, though with a bit of a twist.

Instead of the real-life NASA emblem, the logo used in "For All Mankind," has a few key changes. First, on the meatball-style logo, the red vector is pointed in the opposite direction and moves behind the blue circle instead of across the front. You'll also notice that the circular "orbit" that surrounds the A and S letters in NASA has been shifted.

Considering the show's reverence for astronauts and the space race as a whole, you might be confused why the people behind the show would choose to go with a fictional NASA logo instead of the real deal. According to Ron Moore, the creator of "For All Mankind," the move was done to respect NASA's policies regarding the use of its logo and branding.