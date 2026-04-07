Mark Hamill's Underappreciated Live-Action Anime Adaptation Is Streaming For Free

"Bio Booster Armor Guyver," written by Yoshiki Takaya, got its start in 1985 and swiftly became a hit with Japanese readers. The story follows a teenager named Sho Fukamachi who, by chance, stumbles upon the titular super-powered armor in its dormant state. The activated armor renders Sho virtually indestructible and extremely powerful, but it also attracts the attention of its creators, the evil Chronos Corporation, who send mutant monsters called Zoanoids after him.

Sho is forced to defend himself against the mutants, as the suit is completely bonded to his body, and if its critical control center is damaged, it will eat him alive. The manga was generally dark and serious in tone, with Sho living in fear that the suit's mysterious technologies will completely rob him of his humanity. It was actually running continuously until going on hiatus in 2016, a long run that could even rival the likes of "One Piece." In the years following its initial publication, "Guyver" has been adapted to screens several times.

In 1986, it received a standalone OVA titled "Guyver: Out of Control," followed by a 12-episode OVA series titled "The Guyver: Bio-Booster Armor," which received an additional 12 episodes in 1992. The most recent anime adaptation came in 2005, titled "Guyver: The Bioboosted Armor." In between all of that, over in America, came "Guyver" in 1991.