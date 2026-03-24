Luke Skywalker Almost Had A Much Darker Name In Star Wars (And Mark Hamill Preferred It)

Perhaps one of the most beloved hero's journeys in cinematic history is the farm boy who travels across the galaxy to rescue a princess from a space station that resembles a moon. Luke Skywalker went looking for adventure, which launched "Star Wars," one of the great fantasy movies of the '70s and one of the most groundbreaking films ever made. It also led to a bit of family drama and the overthrow of an empire.

When you think about it, that's a story that's a bit on the dark side, right? Such tough challenges and moral choices would be more fitting for a hardened hero with a name to match. Well, it turns out that in the early days of the creation of "Star Wars," this quest — featuring bathrobe-wearing wizards and dogfights in spaceships designed in pubs (seriously) – was meant for a Luke Starkiller, not Luke Skywalker.

In an interview with This Morning (via YouTube), "Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill recalled that he'd gone as far as filming a lot of scenes with the original name of Luke Starkiller before some creative decisions got made. "It stuck for so long that we shot the scene, 'I'm Luke Starkiller, I'm here to rescue you,'" Hamill explained. "And they came back the next week, and I said, 'Why are we doing that scene again?' They said, 'Oh, they've changed your name.' I said, 'To what?' And they said, 'To Skywalker.' Unfortunately, the name change didn't sit right with the Jedi-in-the-making at the time.