Star Wars Got The Design For The X-Wing While Its Creator Was At A British Pub

The X-wing is one of the most recognizable vehicles in sci-fi history. Some might argue that the Millennium Falcon is more iconic, but regardless of your stance, these ships wouldn't be sci-fi icons if it weren't for their designers and, more importantly, the muses they used. In the X-wing's case, the designer, Colin Cantwell, took inspiration from a surprisingly mundane source: a British pub.

Several years ago, Cantwell started an AMA thread on Reddit, and one of the first questions asked what inspired the X-wing's design. He said that it had to be "ultracool and different from all the other associations with Aircraft," but the inciting idea was a simple dart thrown at a target in a British pub. From there, he iterated on the design. One version had a much bigger wing-to-nosecone ratio, but he eventually settled on the vehicle everyone knows and loves.

Cantwell didn't stop at just the X-wing's iconic shape; he was also the driving force behind the ship's functions, most notably its signature folding wings. Instead of drawing from more popular British pastimes, Cantwell took inspiration from Wild West gunslingers of yore. He wanted the ship to "draw its guns like in a Western," and the rest is sci-fi movie history.