5 Best Sci-Fi Vehicles Of All Time, Ranked

Science fiction sure is a hell of a ride sometimes, isn't it? Over the years, we've seen countless mind-melting stories and, more importantly, used some eye-popping means of transportation to get us there. From starships to phone boxes, these vehicles have helped save worlds, universes, or even taken the scientifically safe journey of time travel, while heroes looked ridiculously good as they maneuvered through these dangers. This is what brings us to this list of carefully curated vehicles and vessels that stood out from the crowd (and we really wish we owned ourselves).

Whether highly advanced automobiles or rust buckets that could travel across star systems, some of the best sci-fi vehicles of all-time have earned such a title because of the character they bring to the tale they're a part of. They're not just nifty movers to get around iconic science fiction movies or television shows, but ones that have a life of their own, and in some cases even a voice to go with it.

Yes, we know there might be a few missing from this compilation, and they're instead held up in the sci-fi garage that's housing the bike from "Akira" or even the phone booth from the "Bill and Ted" movies. Ultimately, though, if we had to pick our favorite picks over the years, this collection is one we'd love to do a lap in if given the chance.