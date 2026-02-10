Why PC Monitor Makers Are Switching To OLED Displays

The rapid expansion and adoption rate of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels in PC monitors is a combination of market economics and performance advantages. For manufacturers, OLED monitors have higher financial margins, better production efficiency, and the benefit of wild-west pricing due to the lack of a large established market. A big bump in OLED adoption comes from gamers, thanks to its color accuracy and motion performance that VA LCD panels struggle to match.

Ching Tang and Steven Van Slyke of Kodak introduced OLED technology to the world in 1987, which eventually surfaced in working TVs by 1996. It was then adopted by the consumer market in 2013. Since then, there have been advances in reducing screen burn-in and other teething problems.

History lessons aside, OLED technology is the future of not just PC monitors, but TVs, phones, and anything with a screen. As manufacturers move into OLED panel production en masse, it'll become even cheaper and more efficient to make. Plus, OLED panels have the technology to make use of high dynamic range (HDR) without washing color out of a PC monitor, thanks to their inky blacks and color accuracy out of the box. That's high brightness, contrast, and a wide color gamut for the initiated.