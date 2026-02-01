The Reason Why OLED TVs Are So Expensive

You've seen plenty of deals for OLED TVs during the Black Friday and Super Bowl shopping seasons, but you're yet to pull the trigger. The OLED TV models are still more expensive than LCD options. Also, the larger the display size, the more expensive the OLED TV. If you were wondering why TV vendors charge so much for OLED TV models, there's a good reason. Manufacturing OLED panels is a complex process that requires precision equipment. Any errors can compromise an OLED screen and render it useless.

For example, a 65-inch OLED panel alone would cost about $1,000 to make in 2020. By 2024, the cost dropped to about $600. By contrast, you can purchase a 65-inch LCD TV for under $500 as of this writing. Yield rate, or the percentage of good OLED panels from an entire batch, is one reason why OLED TV prices are higher. Samsung's QD-OLED yield was at 68% in 2022 (via FlatpanelsHD), improving to 84% in 2023. This supported a 30% price reduction for 65-inch QD-OLED panels. As for LG Display, another top OLED TV vendor, the company saw costs drop by 30% after improving yields (via TechRadar). Still, one of its OLED TV factories ran at only 50% of capacity as of 2022, but LG still had to pay for the same fixed costs.

Then there's the OLED panel size. The larger the display, the larger the production risks. A Gen 8.5 Line sheet lets vendors make six 55-inch panels or three 65-inch screens. Larger TVs, like a 77-inch OLED TV cost $20,000 in 2016 due to using more material. A 97-inch OLED screen still costs $25,000 due to how many can be produced on a sheet. Comparatively, 98-inch quantum-dot LCD TVs will set you back about $2,200.