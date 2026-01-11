Experts Can Explain Why Your TV Is Actually Too Small

You've spotted a large-screen TV for your living room or bedroom and you're ready to buy it, as there's a great deal on that (relatively inexpensive) TV. But before you purchase it, you should ensure the TV set you choose is the right size. The TV set may actually be too small for certain rooms, or too big for others, and that's because of a key measurement that can make or break your TV watching experience: the field of view (FOV), or how much area of your vision the display occupies from where you're looking at it.

Experts at RTINGS advise buying TVs that hit a sweet spot of roughly 30°to 40° FOV. A field of view of about 30° is great for general TV viewing experiences, which may involve regular TV watching: streaming movies, TV shows, and sports. Increasing the FOV to 40° can improve the immersiveness of your TV experiences, especially for movies and video games. If the TV screen is too small (under 20° FOV), your may have trouble discerning finer details. If the TV screen goes beyond 40° FOV, you'll struggle to keep up with certain content, including sports and games. The faster the pace of the action, the more difficult it is to follow it. According to RTINGS, this can lead to side-effects, including nausea and headaches.

The FOV can vary. It increases as you are closer to the screen and decreases if you're sitting farther away. Put differently, if you're set on a specific TV size, you may want to adjust the position of the couch in the living room. You'll want to bring it closer to the screen to increase the FOV, or push it back to reduce it. In both cases, you'd be aiming for that 30°to 40° FOV sweet spot.