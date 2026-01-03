Here's What 'Upscaling' Actually Means For Your Smart TV

TVs have become increasingly diverse, from 24-inch screens in bedroom corners to 80-inch living room behemoths. And while the technology behind these devices has improved over the years, not all content has been updated to work with the new, higher resolutions that these larger TV screens offer. One way that companies help mitigate this is through upscaling. Depending on the resolution of your TV and how new it is, you might already be taking advantage of upscaling. But what exactly is upscaling, and how does it work on your TV?

The easiest way to break down what upscaling does is to imagine you're watching an older movie or TV show that was released in 480p resolution — that was the standard resolution for a long time — and your TV renders it up so that it fits your 4K television display, offering a crisper, cleaner playback. It also works with shows and movies rendered in full HD, which is 1080p, allowing you to increase their playback resolution to 4K or even 8K levels.

Understanding how upscaling works, though, can help you choose from one of the best smart TV brands, so that you can avoid the worst options out there.