4 Cheap Smart TVs To Avoid, According To Users
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Buying a cheap smart TV can definitely be a frugal financial move. Otherwise, if you want the best of the best, you should be willing to splurge north of $2,000 for a high-end model from top brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Although you won't get the bells and whistles offered by high-end smart TVs — or even the best possible picture quality — with most cheap TVs, these sets can still be a worthwhile buy. However, before you spend your hard-earned money, you should understand that buying an inexpensive TV can mean a compromise in quality.
There are great, cheap smart TVs that you can buy, of course, but if you're not informed, it's easy to make an expensive mistake by selecting models that have given previous buyers trouble. Regardless of the sticker price, you shouldn't buy a TV now and have to repair it in the next year, or be forced to get a new model because the one you bought failed.
In fact, cheap TVs can last for years. This is more likely to be the case if you avoid models that have poor ratings, and those that previous buyers discourage anyone else from purchasing. We've scoured the internet to find cheap smart TVs that you should definitely steer clear of, based on user reviews, weighting quality concerns and longevity in particular.
Panasonic W70 Series
Panasonic was a giant in the plasma TV market, and at one point, it was a leader in the category in the U.S. market. Despite exiting the U.S. market for about a decade, it bounced back and has been releasing new TVs stateside since 2024. If you want a cheap model from the company, the W70 series might seem like the perfect fit, as it comes in various screen sizes, starting at 43 inches. The 43-, 50-, and 55-inch variants are pretty affordable, going for under $400 without any discount applied.
All variants have a 4K LED panel with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support, four HDMI ports, including one HDMI 2.1 port for higher bandwidth, and AirPlay for playing content from your iPhone. These specs make the W70 series quite tempting if you're shopping for a TV on a budget, but don't be fooled. The W70 series hasn't exactly impressed some who purchased the model. The 43-inch variant is marked as a frequently returned item on Amazon, which is a clear sign it may not live up to expectations.
Several users reported problems with the display, some right out of the box, including dark spots, glitching, flickering, and the screen turning green. Some also ran into issues with the TV's sound after a few weeks of use. One user noted that the W70 series isn't like Panasonic TVs of the past, and had to return it. The W70 series has a 3.9-star rating out of 5 on Amazon.
Vizio 24-inch V Series
Vizio sells some of the cheapest smart TVs on the market and is one of the recommended brands if you want a TV on a tight budget. However, while the company does sell solid TVs for the price, don't assume that all of its products are excellent — case in point: the 24-inch Vizio V series TV. For transparency, we've featured the 43-inch and 55-inch Vizio V series TVs in our roundup of the best cheap smart TVs under $400.
But this 24-inch model is not worth your money, according to users on Amazon. This model features a 24-inch LED screen with 720p resolution, which is certainly lower than many TV models on the market in 2025, even the cheapest ones. The 24-inch screen may be too small for today's TV viewer, and one user noted that it's "very small" and "very hard to see."
Another user complained about their horrible experience using the TV as it constantly freezes and, to add insult to injury, takes its time to boot, prompting multiple restarts. This TV costs $79.99 without any discount, which could be tempting if you're looking for the cheapest TV you can get. However, its quality can be summarized by its 3.6-star rating on Amazon.
FPD 43-inch CG43-P3 smart TV
Flat Panel Display (FPD) is a Chinese electronics manufacturer that makes a handful of TVs. It isn't as well-known as major TV brands like Samsung and LG, and its products target the budget-conscious shopper who needs a brand-new set for less. If you're shopping for a cheap 43-inch TV, the company's CG43-P3 model might seem like a perfect fit.
It costs just $186 on Amazon and includes a FHD (1080p resolution) LED display, HDR10 support, a nearly bezel-less design, two HDMI 1.4 ports, two USB ports, an optical port, an Ethernet port, and Dolby Atmos for better audio. It runs on the Google TV operating system, which is great as it gives you access to a wide range of apps. However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows for this smart TV. According to user reviews, this model has numerous issues. Several users highlighted that the TV has poor sound quality, with one comparing the built-in speakers to those of an iPhone 4.
You'll also have a hard time mounting this model to the wall, because, as one reviewer suggested, it doesn't use standard mounting holes. Quality is another issue, one said it's "cheaply made", while others spoke of its sluggish performance. Reliability seemed to be an issue for several users as well, which is a telltale sign that you shouldn't get this TV if you want something that'll last.
15.6-inch Supersonic SC-1520V LED TV
This is another TV from Supersonic that's been poorly received by users. Unlike the model above, it's a smart TV that's powered by Hisense's VIDAA operating system. It has a small 15.6-inch screen boasting 1080p resolution and will cost you $159.99. It may seem like the perfect TV for anyone with a small space — for example, an RV, boat, or truck. However, there's a reason why this model is marked as frequently returned by Amazon.
One problem with this TV that users on Amazon highlighted is poor sound quality — though most mentioned its larger 19-inch counterpart in this regard – which means it's likely hard to enjoy viewing without an external speaker. Another common complaint from several users who bought the TV is the lack of certain apps in the VIDAA app store, including DirecTV, Hulu, and Paramount+. Some also said their units stopped working after a few weeks or months of use.
How we selected these TVs
While compiling this list of the worst cheap smart TVs to avoid, we only considered models that cost less than $400 without any discount applied. We also looked at those holding low ratings from users on Amazon or Walmart. To make our selection more precise, we focused on TVs that have a rating of 4.0 or less out of 5 based on at least 30 reviews.
We also looked at the issues users highlighted in their reviews and gave priority to those that affect the longevity and watching experience, such as build quality, sound quality, picture quality, and reliability.