4 Cheap Smart TVs To Avoid, According To Users

Buying a cheap smart TV can definitely be a frugal financial move. Otherwise, if you want the best of the best, you should be willing to splurge north of $2,000 for a high-end model from top brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Although you won't get the bells and whistles offered by high-end smart TVs — or even the best possible picture quality — with most cheap TVs, these sets can still be a worthwhile buy. However, before you spend your hard-earned money, you should understand that buying an inexpensive TV can mean a compromise in quality.

There are great, cheap smart TVs that you can buy, of course, but if you're not informed, it's easy to make an expensive mistake by selecting models that have given previous buyers trouble. Regardless of the sticker price, you shouldn't buy a TV now and have to repair it in the next year, or be forced to get a new model because the one you bought failed.

In fact, cheap TVs can last for years. This is more likely to be the case if you avoid models that have poor ratings, and those that previous buyers discourage anyone else from purchasing. We've scoured the internet to find cheap smart TVs that you should definitely steer clear of, based on user reviews, weighting quality concerns and longevity in particular.