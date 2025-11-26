5 Of The Best Smart TV Deals You Can Find On Black Friday
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's that time of year again where so many shopping deals drop that it can be tough to keep track of them all. Not to mention, sometimes, retailers offer less-than-truthful prices, raising them a little before a sale to make the discounts look bigger. That could mean you're paying the normal price when you think you're getting a solid discount. A great way to avoid that is to use price-checking tools like CamelCamelCamel to see all-time lows and find the best Black Friday deals out there, early or not.
Getting back to those sweet Black Friday discounts, smart TVs and electronics are notoriously involved in these shady price tactics. Manufacturers and stores will even offer exclusive TV sets you can't get any other time — they're just for Black Friday — that knock off some of the features to deliver a lower price, like lower resolution panels or ditching some extra HDMI ports.
Then, there's the question of whether or not you should buy off-brand sets during this time, with prices that go to unexpected lows. Probably not, unless you know what you're getting yourself into. But there are some really great deals if you know where to look. And that brings us full circle to the point of this guide — 5 of the best smart TV deals you'll find this Black Friday.
Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series
They say "go big or go home," but sometimes, you're not looking for the biggest, best, most feature-rich option on the market with the highest price tag. You just want a fully capable TV to go in a bedroom, guest room, or somewhere else in your home that could use some entertainment. That's precisely where this 40-inch Amazon Fire TV smart TV for $149.99 fits into the equation.
It comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote and is ready to stream right out of the box — after you connect to Wi-Fi, of course. You don't need any other streaming devices, and the Fire TV platform supports all of your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and more.
Normally $250, this is the lowest its price has ever been. Since it's less than $200, it's also a great potential gift for friends and family that want a new TV. While it is an excellent deal, note that there's a reason why Amazon Fire TVs are so cheap, and it has to do with Amazon's advertising which allows it to subsidize the prices even outside of big sales like this one. That said, this TV is well-liked by those who own it — with over 13,270 reviews on Amazon, it has a 4.4 star rating, and 71% of those reviews are five stars.
Hisense 55-inch U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K
There are a few TVs around the $500 price range on sale for Black Friday, but this Hisense is the cheapest we've ever seen it. If you're in the market for a 55-inch smart TV, the Hisense 55-inch U7 Mini-LED is the one to go with. For starters, it's a Mini-LED QLED TV with 4K resolution support, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, Atmos, and IMAX Enhanced. It also offers 2.1.2 channel surround audio built-in, with left and right channels and a subwoofer. Good news if you don't have much room for a soundbar or surround system — the TV already has it.
The crisp, clean visuals are another selling point with a native 165Hz panel that supports a variable refresh rate of 48Hz to 165Hz. If you're not well-versed in visual specs, that means it offers fluid and smooth motion which would be excellent for gaming, live sports, or high-octane action movies. An anti-reflection system eliminates glare so you can see the TV even in bright environments.
A lot of these features are what you'd find in a much more expensive model, which makes the Hisense impressive already, even more so with that discounted price. It's normally around $913, with the highest ever price at launch around $1,300. This discount shaves off nearly half, with a discount of about $415. With over 260 reviews on Amazon, it has a 4.5 star rating, and 81% of those reviews are five stars.
Roku 65-inch 4K QLED
CamelCamelCamel puts the all-time low for this Roku 65-inch at $500 which is pretty close to the current discounted price at $598. It's a great deal for a QLED smart TV panel and also a great deal for a 65-inch TV. The Roku 65-inch 4K QLED smart TV has the Roku smart streaming platform built-in and includes the voice remote, allowing you to search media and content with voice commands.
Additionally, it supports Dolby Vision IQ, offers room-filling sound with side-firing speakers, and features smooth motion visuals at a 120Hz refresh rate. Roku's smart AI picture cleanup feature ensures that all TV signals are optimized with excellent color and sharpness — a feature you'd usually find in more expensive models, spearheaded by an extensive image processor.
The Roku smart streaming platform is the main draw here, and while the TV itself is the streaming device with no extra gadgets to plug-in, there are some things you should know about Roku – namely, that not every app is free, and data collection and ads are part of the deal. That's also why Roku devices are so affordable. This Roku model currently has over 500 reviews with a 4.5 star rating, and 80% of those reviews are five stars.
Samsung 55-inch Class S85F OLED 4K UHD
The current deal price is the lowest ever offered for this TV, and it's a good one. This Samsung 55-inch Class S85F OLED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV is currently on sale for $997.99 — that's a 29% discount on its retail price of $1,397.99.
You're getting a colorful and vibrant 4K Ultra HD panel with AI-enhanced clarity, expert-validated color tones, and excellent, Samsung-quality brightness. It also runs at a native 120Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, with Samsung's Tizen OS built-in for streaming right out of the box. It's a solid middle ground between some of the other options on this list, and the price is great for what this model offers.
It currently has about 70 reviews on Amazon with a 4.2 star average, and 65% of those reviews are five stars. While those review numbers might seem low, it's a fairly new panel released in May, 2025, so it hasn't had as much time to garner user reviews as some others on this list.
TCL 98-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED 4K UHD
98 inches is a massive TV panel, even with the slim designs of modern televisions. This TCL 98-inch QM6K Mini LED QLED 4K UHD smart Google TV commands quite the space, and you'd expect it to be ridiculously expensive, but according to CamelCamelCamel, the current discount price is pretty darn close to its lowest ever. In September, it was down to $1,600, and right now it's priced at $1,698, which is still a great discount from its original $2,300 price and average price of $2,025. But that's enough about prices and numbers.
This TCL QM6K QLED panel supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, and comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote. With 4K UHD, you are getting four times the resolution of 1080p HD, and in a truly enormous large panel with a 120Hz native refresh rate (up to 144Hz with variable refresh rate on). That's for smooth, fluid motion, while gaming or watching fast-paced movies, and it blends well with the 2.1 Onkyo speaker system built-in.
You'll want to make some space in your home or on the wall for something this big, and it might be challenging tracking down a mount, but it will be well worth it if you want a large, cinematic TV for your living room. Or any space, really. With over 750 reviews, it has a 4.4 star rating on Amazon, and 75% of those reviews are five stars.
How we chose these TVs
As noted above, we did our best to find Black Friday deals that are close to (or in some cases even beat) the best discounts these TVs have ever received. We also wanted to make sure to recommend TVs that have received glowing reviews from users, which is why the average rating on Amazon is over 4 stars on all of these models.