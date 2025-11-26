5 Of The Best Smart TV Deals You Can Find On Black Friday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's that time of year again where so many shopping deals drop that it can be tough to keep track of them all. Not to mention, sometimes, retailers offer less-than-truthful prices, raising them a little before a sale to make the discounts look bigger. That could mean you're paying the normal price when you think you're getting a solid discount. A great way to avoid that is to use price-checking tools like CamelCamelCamel to see all-time lows and find the best Black Friday deals out there, early or not.

Getting back to those sweet Black Friday discounts, smart TVs and electronics are notoriously involved in these shady price tactics. Manufacturers and stores will even offer exclusive TV sets you can't get any other time — they're just for Black Friday — that knock off some of the features to deliver a lower price, like lower resolution panels or ditching some extra HDMI ports.

Then, there's the question of whether or not you should buy off-brand sets during this time, with prices that go to unexpected lows. Probably not, unless you know what you're getting yourself into. But there are some really great deals if you know where to look. And that brings us full circle to the point of this guide — 5 of the best smart TV deals you'll find this Black Friday.