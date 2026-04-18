5 Nostalgic Physical Video Formats That You Might Have Forgotten About

When talking about obsolete video formats, chances are that LaserDisc will be one of the very first to be remembered. Interestingly, this was the first video format to be based around optical discs, originally launching as "DiscoDisc" in 1978. It beat DVDs by almost 20 years in the race to launch video discs.

The gargantuan size of LaserDiscs is the primary difference between this media format and DVDs, and it's what's helped LDs mark a generation in the history of pop culture. A typical LaserDisc measured about 12 inches in diameter, with the internal spiral track being as long as 42 miles. A LaserDisc was actually made up of two discs sandwiched together rather than a single one, with their recording sides both facing out. This allowed about an hour of a movie to be played on one side, and then the rest on the other side.

For its time, LaserDisc offered exceptionally high video quality, far better than VHS. Unfortunately, that meant both the discs and their players were prohibitively expensive, especially compared to the cheap and readily available VHS tapes and players – although the simpler TVs of the '80s couldn't highlight the differences too effectively anyway. The format gradually petered out in the early to mid-2000s due to lack of customer interest.