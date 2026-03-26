If You Grew Up In The '80s, You Definitely Remember These TVs

There's something about that old TV glow from the '80s. It hummed to you like Momma did while you were swaddled as a baby. Her tune, of course, was a gentle version of her favorite TV show; usually "M.A.S.H." or "Dallas." In the '80s, the TV was always on, much like the radio in previous eras, or the many different screens today. An article in the Christian Science Monitor shows that in 1984, Americans had their TVs on for more than seven hours a day. Sounds like a lot, but when you look back, it feels normal.

You'd watch "Inspector Gadget" before school and "Thundercats" in the afternoon before a quick video game on one gaming consoles that defined the 1980s. Your parents would keep the TV on through dinner, watching local and national news, game shows, and primetime television. Just look at the Spielberg classic "Poltergeist." The Freelings had three TVs in 1982. They were the typical American family, poltergeists notwithstanding.

The nostalgia still glows and hums in the back of people's heads as they try to relive their '80s TV days. The sets are hard to find, especially after the 2009 switch to digital. Thousands of analog televisions were seen as obsolete and trashed or recycled. Nostalgia is driving a resurgence in their popularity, especially cathode ray tube (CRT) TVs. Here are three of the most popular CRT '80s TV sets you can find at thrift stores, your parents' basement, or, for some of us, still in grandma's living room.