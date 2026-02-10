5 Clever Uses For Your Old CRT TV
Cathode-ray tube TVs, better known as CRT TVs, were the dominant format of home entertainment before flatscreens became the norm. While you're not likely to find CRT TVs for sale today, they're still floating around with other tech you can buy at thrift stores or hidden in your basement. These old TVs aren't natively compatible with current device and media standards, but you can still find clever uses for them, like retro gaming stations and stylish decorations, as well as basic upgrades.
CRT TVs have an enduring retro appeal, especially for those who grew up with them, and it would be a waste to let them languish in storage or a landfill. Even if the resolution isn't high enough to meet your standards of modern entertainment, an old CRT TV can help to preserve that old-school vibe. Plus, you can use its distinctive screen and casing for interesting technological crafts, creating attractive decorations and useful gadgets.
Make it a smart TV
Old CRT TVs are completely lacking digital controls and HDMI inputs. This means that a smart TV framework won't work natively, nor can you plug in a device like a Roku Streaming Stick. But this can be remedied with a bit of tinkering.
Upgrading a CRT TV to be compatible with smart TV frameworks is a deceptively easy process. All you need is a digital converter box, like the ATSC Digital Converter on Amazon. Plug the box into the CRT TV's RCA inputs and connect it to a streaming player via HDMI. Just like that, you can enjoy all of your favorite streaming entertainment on that old CRT screen. There are only two catches to this procedure.
First, you should double-check which connections your CRT unit actually has. If it's an especially old model, there may not be an RCA input, meaning you'd need a converter for coaxial or antenna inputs instead. Second, while you can watch streaming shows on a CRT TV with this setup, you definitely can't do so in the highest-possible resolution. So, make sure you keep your expectations of quality realistic.
Save it for retro gaming
CRT TVs occupy a similar place of nostalgia as retro game consoles. While it is technically possible to play old video games on modern TVs through emulation like the Nintendo Classics app on the Switch, the actual consoles may not be compatible with newer TVs that lack RCA inputs. If you're looking to really get invested in retro gaming, a CRT TV in good shape can be the centerpiece of your gaming station.
Those with older consoles that don't connect via HDMI will be glad to have a working CRT unit on hand with RCA inputs. More than just playing retro games, using a TV from the proper era can make the games look better, as newer TVs have resolutions and aspect ratios that may make game sprites look stretched and pixelated.
Playing on a newer display can even lead to noticeable input lag, caused by the switch to digital connections and upscaling. Not only is this a clever use for that old TV, it also eliminates these problems, while creating a more authentic retro gaming experience. It's a nice way for veteran gamers to relive the old days, as well as show newer gamers what it was like in the 80s and 90s.
Turn it into a digital photo frame
Even if your CRT TV's days of displaying live programming are behind it, if it's still got a working screen, you might as well put it to use. Specifically, use the screen as a digital photo frame. It makes an interesting decoration for your living room or bedroom, displaying a cycle of your favorite photographic memories. Hackaday user Andy Oliver created a digital photo frame out of an old analog TV, using a Raspberry Pi as the focal point.
As Oliver explains, it's a fairly simple setup: The Raspberry Pi puts video out to the TV through an RF modulator, cycling through photos with the help of some homebrew code and a Wi-Fi USB dongle. Oliver notes that the wiring for this project is a little messy, but it's hidden easily enough behind the TV if you want the photo frame to look neat in your living room.
Transform it into an alarm clock
CRT TVs came in quite a few different shapes and sizes back in the day, with some that were small enough to fit on your bedside nightstand. If you have one of these smaller units lying around, you could use it to make a visual alarm clock with a cool vaporwave aesthetic. Autodesk Instructables user Marciot created a digital framework for transforming any CRT TV into an 80s-themed alarm clock, complete with a scrolling wireframe background and "melting" digits reminiscent of those on the classic Apple Macintosh.
This project consists of a customized Adafruit circuit board loaded with an original source code of Marciot's design. This circuit board is then connected to the TV via a combination of RCA inputs and alligator clips. By syncing the circuit board to your PC or smartphone, you can customize the clock's appearance, setting the date and time, choosing a color scheme, and even activating automatic Daylight Savings adjustment.
Repurpose it as a decoration
If you can't think of any clever technological uses for your old CRT TV, there is another avenue you could pursue: Gutting the set and using the case for something else entirely. This is a good approach if you're interested less in digital or entertainment solutions, and more in creating retro-styled arts and crafts for your home. To do so, open up the TV, remove the internal components and screen, and you've got a big, empty case that can serve all kinds of purposes.
Remember to wear proper safety equipment when removing the CRT TV's components and to dispose of them properly, due to the presence of hazardous materials and components under pressure. If you're not experienced in this kind of disassembly, you may want to enlist an expert. Crafty individuals have put hollowed-out CRT TVs to all kinds of uses around their homes, both practical and decorative.
You could add small shelves to the interior and use it for books or as a storage cabinet. Fit plexiglass to the inner walls, fill it with water, and you've got a fun fish tank. If the TV has a flat back, stand it up and add a couple of support legs to create a cute waste bin for your office, or a large planter to grow flowers.