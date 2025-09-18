10 Essential Apps For Your Nintendo Switch Needs

The Nintendo Switch is easily the most popular console of its generation. With over 153 million units sold (almost 160 million units if you include the Switch 2), the console eclipses the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 in terms of sales. Even with increasing console prices, countless customers join the Switch and Switch 2 family every day. But what good is a console without software?

When anyone purchases a Nintendo Switch (or other modern consoles for that matter), odds are they also buy a game to go with it. And there are countless standout titles and hidden gems that are worth buying, from "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" to "Celeste." But the console is also home to numerous apps that are downright essential to your console experience. Some of these programs are games that you just can't do without, while others are software suites that expand the Switch's capabilities. One way or another, these programs are virtually necessary.

Read on to learn about some must-own programs for your Switch and possibly Switch 2. Since Nintendo has a strict no-unofficial apps and software policy, we won't go into anything that can jailbreak or modify your Switch. Besides, nobody wants to brick their $500 piece of gaming tech just because they wanted to use a DualSense controller natively with their Nintendo console.