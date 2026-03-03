8 Gaming Consoles That Defined The '80s

In September 1977, the Atari 2600, known as the Atari VCS when it launched, was released to great success and became the face of the home console revolution. Sure, the Magnavox Odyssey launched almost five years before this console, but it came at a time when gaming was still finding its footing in homes. With an 8-bit, 1.19 MHz MOS Technology 6507 CPU and 128 bytes of memory, Atari's old gaming console bolstered the second generation of gaming, with the VCS boasting a strong library of games to boot. "Asteroids" and "Space Invaders" were great games that helped this console enter the 1980s on a strong note, with titles like "Pitfall!" and "Ms. Pac-Man" keeping the momentum going. However, a lack of quality assurance led to a flood of low-effort games that saturated the market and eroded buyer confidence in home consoles and their offerings.

Infamous games like "Custer's Revenge" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" were the last straw, with the video game crash of 1983 occurring not long after. The Atari 2600 was far from the only console that had crowded the market, but it didn't help matters with the 1982 release of the Atari 5200, a system destined to fail. There's a reason why the '83 crash is called the Atari Shock in Japan, after all. When the market recovered, Atari tried to mount a comeback with the 7800, the first backward-compatible console that could play 2600 games. Unfortunately, Nintendo had already gained a foothold in the industry and signed many third-party developers to its exclusivity program, preventing the 7800 from building the game library it needed to become as successful as the 2600.