5 Clever Uses For Your Old Gaming Consoles

The PlayStation 4 was an amazing console for modern gaming upon arrival. From renowned exclusives and a strong library to impressive multimedia capabilities, the console had it all. Unfortunately, when the PS5 launched with several times the raw power and backwards compatibility, the bell tolled for the good old PS4. But why not use it for some creative projects now that you have nothing to lose? You could start by installing a Linux OS.

Linux distros have become popular, especially for gaming. However, instead of sacrificing a PC to satisfy your curiosity, why not let an old PS4 handle it? Installing a Linux distro not only gives you a lot more control over what software and games to run, it can turn your old PS4 into a PC for productivity purposes — of course, within hardware limitations of the aging console. However, you'll need complete access for this. In other words, you want a jailbreak, which is essentially an exploit process that bypasses the firmware's internal restrictions to run third-party software.

For a PS4, Firmware 9.0 is ideal. You can perform a tethered jailbreak by installing PPPwn GUI and GoldHen software on your PC, and then delivering a boot payload to the PS4 via LAN. Since it's a tethered jailbreak, you'll lose it if you power off the PS4. But that's not all. A jailbreak is a highly risky process, and for consoles that still have them, you can void the warranty or brick the system. After a successful jailbreak, you can install Bazzite, Manjaro, or CachyOS.