5 Productive Uses For Your Old Work Computers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's nice to have a dedicated work computer apart from your personal setup, optimized for your various daily tasks and jobs. Just like your personal devices, work computers eventually become obsolete; even the most reliable, long-lasting computers may need to be replaced with newer, faster models. Even if you need to replace it for its primary purpose, that doesn't mean you need to get rid of it. An old work computer can be repurposed for various handy functions, like external storage, video calls, Wi-Fi hot spots, and more.

To reduce electronic waste, it's best to recycle your outdated electronics instead of just chucking them in the trash. When we say "recycling," we mean both the traditional definition of bringing it to an electronics recycling center and reconfiguring and optimizing it for a new purpose. That old work desktop or laptop can be put toward all kinds of productive uses, taking a little pressure off your main system in the process.