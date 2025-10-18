5 Clever Uses For Your Old Laptops
If you have an old laptop sitting around collecting dust, then it's time to do your best Dr. Frankenstein impression and give it a new life. Even if your device doesn't perform the way it used to, it likely has enough juice left that something useful can be done with it. If it boots up and runs, it can still have a purpose.
Though this isn't a comprehensive list of everything you can do with an old laptop, the items below should give you plenty of ideas to give it a makeover. Whether it's for personal use as a security system, a retro gaming rig, or you want to do something nice for someone, such as teach them a new skill, there are plenty of ways to repurpose an old machine.
Like finding uses for an old CD or DVD player, repurposing an old laptop isn't just a way to get some extra mileage out of it, but it's also a great way to ensure that the device isn't rotting in a landfill somewhere or completely going to waste. So before you decide to slap a price tag on your old machine and sell it at a yard sale, consider some of these ideas. You may just find that your laptop has more uses than you originally thought.
Build your own security system
It's pretty good odds that your old laptop has a built-in webcam. If not, finding one for cheap is incredibly easy, and one with a decent resolution can be good for turning your laptop into an all-out security station. Luckily, the internet provides plenty of choices when it comes to bringing security to your home, office, or local business.
A good option out there right now is Agent DVR, which is the successor to the company's original software, iSpy. Available on Windows, Linux, and macOS, this security software is open source, and many of its features are available for free through private use. Access your security camera remotely without the need to reconfigure your router, record your streams, or integrate the system with a wide variety of home assistants — Agent DVR has some useful tools for anyone with an interest in security.
If you're looking for alternatives, ZoneMinder is also free and open-source, while Blue Iris is a popular premium option. All three offer remote management options, meaning you can view your live security feed from virtually any device with a web browser. Anyone who's looking for peace of mind or simply wants to see what's going on in an area when they're not around may find this to be a fantastic solution for breathing new life into an old laptop.
Craft the ultimate retro gaming station
For many, the golden age of gaming was when video games came on cartridges or could only be found at an arcade or pizza shop. Even if your laptop is several years old, there's a high chance it will still be able to play a massive amount of games from yesteryear, especially anything that doesn't require 3D graphics. These days, even the iPhone has emulators, which is software that allows you to play games on computers or phones that were made for other game consoles, and they're pretty easy to find.
There are plenty of emulators available for free, each allowing you to play your own legally backed-up games directly on your laptop. RetroArch is a fantastic, open-source emulator for Windows, Mac, or Linux that has a rather large community behind it. The RetroArch team also provides a good amount of resources and support documentation to get you started.
Most emulators are going to allow you to play from your keyboard, but investing in a good controller can really push your new emulation machine to the next level. It's pretty easy to connect a PS5 controller to your PC if you have one, and even Xbox controllers or Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons can easily make a connection.
Transform your laptop into a teaching tool
One benefit of an old laptop is that you might not really care what happens to it, which in turn can create a world of possibilities. Rather than get rid of the machine entirely, you can transform the device into a teaching tool, using it to help yourself or others learn a new, valuable skill.
Using an old laptop for education purposes can be a great idea for anyone with children, as you can teach them about how a device works without putting your daily driver at risk. With the right tools and safety equipment, you can have them try and take the machine apart and put it back together, helping build their engineering and problem-solving skills. You can also use it to teach children to code, as there are plenty of online resources. Scratch from MIT is a great non-profit resource for virtually any age and offers a great amount of support, and Kodable is a good premium resource that has a seven-day free trial.
It's not just about teaching the young ones, as you can also use an old laptop to teach yourself some new tricks as well. For example, you can install Ubuntu Linux on a Chromebook without worrying about your primary rig, or you can experiment with Vibe coding thanks to Google. A laptop you're no longer using daily is great for experimentation, allowing you to push the limits of a device without the need for worrying about breaking anything.
Create an online privacy machine
The internet has always been similar to the Wild West in that you never know who or what you're going to run into. With it becoming harder each passing day to secure your privacy online, having a device that focuses exclusively on keeping you anonymous on the internet can be rather handy to have around. That's where Tails comes in, which is part of the Tor Project — a global nonprofit that focuses on anonymity and privacy online.
Tails is an operating system you can take anywhere to help defend against censorship and surveillance. One major feature of the OS is that it always boots with a fresh slate, meaning every time you shut down, everything you had done prior will automatically disappear. This is made possible because everything you do is written to memory and not to storage, making it ideal for anyone with privacy concerns. You do have the option to enable persistent storage and select what you want to save.
You can run Tails in a virtual machine, from a burned DVD or USB key, or even install it by cloning it from another system. It works with Windows, macOS, and Linux. However, you'll want to ensure your laptop isn't over 10 years old, isn't 32-bit, and doesn't have an ARM, PowerPC, or M-series (Apple) processor. The OS also includes a suite of applications, including a password manager, Tor Browser for surfing the web, office applications, and more.
Donate it to a good cause
If none of the above ideas are tripping your trigger, then donating your old laptop to a charity can earn you a good deed for the day. While you'll have to do some searching if you have an interest in keeping the donation local to your area, there are still a good number of online resources that will gladly accept old devices and laptops. You may even get a tax deduction for the current market value of your device.
Anyone considering donating a laptop may want to check out Computers with Causes. Run by the Giving Center, a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Charitable Organization, Computers with Causes gladly accepts old laptops and devices and even accepts donations from corporations. The non-profit uses the hardware for a variety of purposes, including helping returning military members with education and vocational training, and building computer labs in schools unable to afford them. Both Digitunity and Compudopt also accept donations if you're looking for alternatives.
If sending your device to an online agency doesn't sound appealing, consider the folks in your life who may be doing without. Maybe a friend has a child that's just starting high school and could use some extra assistance, or maybe you have a family member who's been experiencing hardship. You could even go the extra mile and combine your donation with one of the ideas above, such as transforming your old laptop into a security system and giving it to a local animal shelter.