5 Clever Uses For Your Old Laptops

If you have an old laptop sitting around collecting dust, then it's time to do your best Dr. Frankenstein impression and give it a new life. Even if your device doesn't perform the way it used to, it likely has enough juice left that something useful can be done with it. If it boots up and runs, it can still have a purpose.

Though this isn't a comprehensive list of everything you can do with an old laptop, the items below should give you plenty of ideas to give it a makeover. Whether it's for personal use as a security system, a retro gaming rig, or you want to do something nice for someone, such as teach them a new skill, there are plenty of ways to repurpose an old machine.

Like finding uses for an old CD or DVD player, repurposing an old laptop isn't just a way to get some extra mileage out of it, but it's also a great way to ensure that the device isn't rotting in a landfill somewhere or completely going to waste. So before you decide to slap a price tag on your old machine and sell it at a yard sale, consider some of these ideas. You may just find that your laptop has more uses than you originally thought.