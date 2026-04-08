How The Big Bang Theory's Whiteboards Were So Scientifically Accurate

Throughout the popular sitcom's 12-season run, "The Big Bang Theory" showrunners enlisted the help of a scientific consultant to ensure the accuracy of the show's science depictions. David Saltzberg, an experimental particle physicist and professor at the University of California, consulted on the scientific elements of each episode's scripts and dialog. He also ensured the equations and diagrams presented on the whiteboards — including the one in Sheldon and Leonard's apartment — were accurate.

For each episode of "The Big Bang Theory" Saltzberg would take a few hours in an evening to look over the scripts and put things on the whiteboard before attending the taping of the show. The scientific consultant also revealed that, as the show gained popularity, he began receiving pitches from real scientists who wanted their latest results to appear on one of the sitcom's whiteboards. "It's sort of become a thing to get on the whiteboards," he told Science in an interview. "Dozens of scientists are watching those boards."

These boards aimed to reflect current real scientific research, so when gravitational waves were discovered in 2015 — a breakthrough in astronomy — Saltzberg made sure to include it in the show in a special place: Professor Stephen Hawking's white board (with his permission, of course). The consultant explained that the discovery of gravitational waves also made it into the show's writing because, as the characters in "The Big Bang Theory" are meant to be physicians, it makes sense that they would be discussing real breakthroughs, adding to the reality of the sitcom's universe.

Following the show's finale in 2019, Saltzberg has gone on to be a consultant for other productions, including Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and " The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Young Sheldon."