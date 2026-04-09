Ditch Your iCloud+ Subscription For These 3 Alternatives Users Swear By

iCloud can be a great file syncing service for iOS and Mac users. However, it's pretty limited in how much space it gives you, as it only offers 5GB of storage for free. If you need more than that, then you always have the option of upgrading to iCloud+, which offers plans starting as low as $0.99 per month for 50GB of storage and as high as $59.99 a month for 12TB. While that might not sound very bad, especially given that there is a $9.99 plan for 2TB thrown into the mix, too, there are actually some good alternatives out there if you'd rather not go with Apple's offering.

Before we get started, it is important to note that iCloud+ does come with more than just extra storage as a perk. The subscription can not only be shared with family members, but depending on your plan of choice, it also gives you support for some of Apple's best privacy features like iCloud Private Relay in Safari, a custom email domain, and support for HomeKit Secure Video. You also get access to Apple Invites, the company's standalone invitation creation app, and pairing it with an Apple One subscription might be worth it for users who also want other perks like Apple TV+, Apple Music, and more. However, if you're using iCloud+ purely for storage purposes, then these iCloud+ alternatives are worth checking out instead.