Google Is Finally Letting You Change Your Gmail Username - Here's How

Gmail has become one of the biggest email providers in the world, with Google proudly claiming that the service is used by more than three billion users. Despite all those users, though, the company has been slow to deliver one much-needed feature: the ability to change your Gmail username. We first saw reports about this possible feature back near the end of 2025, and now it seems Google is finally rolling it out, with the company sharing an unlisted YouTube video and new support documents detailing how to complete the process.

Being able to update your Gmail username is, honestly, a huge boon for many of us, especially if you've had your Gmail account for several years. That's because you may have given that email a less-than-great name, especially if you were younger at the time that you made it. We certainly have our share of old, potentially embarrassing Gmail names, but the emails are so connected to other facets of our lives through application signups, etc, that changing out to an entirely new email might not always be feasible.

Well, now you don't have to do that. The best part is, Google says that any mail that comes to your old email address will continue to be sent to the new one, which should hopefully allow for a seamless transition to the new username. Additionally, before you start updating your Gmail username, Google recommends making sure you won't run into any problems. Most notably, if you use a Chromebook, use Sign-in with Google on third-party sites, or control your PC using Chrome Remote Desktop, then you may have sign-in problems after changing your email. If none of this affects you, though, then